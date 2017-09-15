Smoke, traffic impacts region

The westbound lanes of Interstate 84 between Hood River and Troutdale re-opened to travelers Thursday evening, but the eastbound lanes remain closed with no timeline for re-opening.

Although two lanes of the freeway are now in use, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Sept. 14 that all ramps along the 45-mile stretch of road, milepost 62 to 17, remain closed, except for those in and out of Cascade Locks.

Travelers are not allowed to stop anywhere along the west end of the freeway where firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze that was started by fireworks on Sept. 2.

To keep traffic moving through the Gorge, passenger cars and trucks can also use State Route 14 on the Washington side of the Columbia River. Freight trucks are still prohibited in both directions between Washougal and Dallesport unless they are making local deliveries.



The Eagle Creek Fire had consumed more than 40,000 acres as of Friday morning and is about 30 percent contained. Hundreds of firefighters are battling the wildfire that has destroyed three homes and several outbuildings.

Citizens of Cascade Locks were evacuated to a Red Cross Shelter in Stevenson shortly after the fire staarted, but most were allowed to return home earlier this week. However,, people in the town were warned to be ready to leave again at a moment’s notice.

Residents to the south and west of Hood River have also been told to get ready to go if the fire gains more ground in that direction.

The American Red Cross shelter that had been serving area residents has been moved from Stevenson to the Assembly of God Church, 979 Tucker Road, in Hood River.

Evacuee RVs may park at Hood River Port Lot 1, 1000 E. Port Marina Dr., free of charge.



About 60 people are being sheltered in Hood River. Another 45 people have been receiving services at the Red Cross shelter in Multnomah County.

As of yesterday, the Red Cross had distributed approximately 10,830 meals and snacks at the two shelters since the start of the relief operation on Sept. 3.

People interested in helping Red Cross relief efforts can find information about how to make a donation, either financial or in-kind products and services, to “Oregon Wildfires” at redcross.org, or by calling 503-528-5634.

For almost two weeks, the closure of I-84 has diverted hundreds of commercial trucks onto Highway 197, where they could access Highways 216 and 26 to get around Mount Hood and into the Portland-metro area.

Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill said the added traffic has not caused problems, even though the route is not optimal for freight trucks.

“We didn’t have any backups or congestion and I didn’t see any trucks parked by the side of the road where it would be unsafe,” said Magill.

He said the property at the junction of Highways 197 and 216 is owned by ODOT and was used as a stop for trucks when drivers needed rest or reached their maximum allowable hours on the road.

“That was a good, safe spot for them to park,” he said.

Several other areas with wide shoulders along Highway 197 were also used as rest stops.

For a while after the Sept. 2 fire began, Magill said trucks were going through Dufur, causing traffic congestion in the town that led to some complaints.

He said ODOT signs declaring the rural city off-limits to truck traffic solved the problem.

The plan for dealing with an emergency that closed the freeway, said Magill, was developed by a special work group led by ODOT and comprised of local, county and state emergency response agencies.

The group formed after the 2016 train derailment near Mosier. Four of the derailed cars carrying Bakken crude oil caught fire and that led to the evacuation of 100 residents and the city’s sewer treatment plant being taken offline, among other problems.

With an average of 20,000 vehicles passing through The Dalles each day on the freeway, Magill said it became apparent during the 2016 closure that alternate travel plans for motorists needed to be made.

“Getting a plan in place when something major happens was our goal – and this one seems to be working well,” he said.

Magill said the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-84 could go on for a while longer since expected weekend rain is raising concerns about rock slides and falling trees.

The fire stripped away ground cover that has kept soil stable.

Because much of the Gorge is already landslide-prone, ODOT wants to make sure that dead trees from slopes near the freeways are removed. The agency has already reported removed 3,000 trees threatening I-84 and hundreds more will also require removal.

Rachel Pawlitz, spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service’s Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area office in Hood River, said in a news report this week that giant boulders have already been rolling down slopes.

“They are held in place by the moss, and they have been here for decades. So, what happens when the moss gets burned away is the rocks get loose and are free to roll down the hill,” she said.

ODOT has hired a company to check for loose areas of rock and trees to determine when it safe to reopen the eastbound lanes of I-84.

Meanwhile, air quality in The Dalles has been reported as “unhealthy” by the National Weather Service for sensitive groups, those with asthma or other respiratory problems.

People with heart of lung disease, older adults and children have been advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

All residents have been asked to remain indoors if possible.

Clean air centers for those struggling with the smoky conditions have been set up by North Central Public Health District at The Dalles-Wasco County Library, Mid-Columbia Senior Center and St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank & Shelter.