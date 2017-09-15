SWC cruises to a sweep over Mitchell

The South Wasco County Redsides jumped into first place in the Big Sky Conference after posting a three-set road sweep over Mitchell-Spray Thursday at Spray High School.

In the three sets, the No. 9-ranked Lady Redsides had an average margin of victory of 12.6 points, starting with a lopsided 25-10 win in the opening set.

Mitchell-Spray put up a better second-set fight, but still ended up losing by a 25-17 score.

SWC capped the clean sweep, 25-10, to move into sole possession of first place.

“I felt the girls did a good job of controlling the ball,” said SWC head coach Donna Barton. “I got a chance to play everyone.”

Overall, SWC converted on 66 of 74 serves for 89 percent, as the trio of Allie Noland, Reese Millis and Jacqueline Noland combined to go 31 for 31.

Jada Myers led the net attack with a 10 for 10 effort and six kills, Jacqueline Noland went 6 of 6 with six kills, and Allie Noland added four kills on her seven swings.

The Lady Redsides (9-7 overall, 2-0 league) Head out to Boardman Saturday for the Riverside Tournament starting at 9 a.m., and then host Sherman (1-1, 0-1) in a league tilt at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.