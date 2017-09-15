TD gaining steam with win at Hermiston

In most cases, game and practice cancellations can hamper a team’s ability to gather some momentum.

For The Dalles Riverhawks, those outside elements have not deterred their winning drive.

Jodi Thomasian dropped 14 of the team’s 32 kills, Lindsi Logue added 24 assists and the Lady Riverhawks kicked off Columbia River Conference play with a four-set volleyball triumph Thursday in Hermiston.

“This is a great group of girls that have the ability to fight their way to the top,” said TD head coach Neticia Fanene. “The league this year will be great. The girls have realized there is nothing to lose and have every desire to take it to the next level.”

TD gathered some steam in the first two sets, with a 25-22 win in the opener and a 25-16 outcome in the second to take control, 2-0.

Both teams battled tough to a 23-all deadlock in the third set, but Hermiston struck for the final two points and a 25-23 victory to climb to within a 2-1 deficit in the match.

After that third-set loss, the Riverhawks got back to basics and cruised to a 25-17 fourth-set win to seal the match.

“Tonight, we outplayed our opponent,” Fanene said. “We were great at making serve-receive adjustments, had minimal hitting errors and allowed the opposing team to make the mistakes. The team played well together, our blocking matchups were right on; when Hermiston tipped on us aggressively, we made the defensive change right away and not another tip fell to the floor.”

On the stat sheet, Thomasian had 12 digs, two blocks and an ace to go with her team-leading 14 kills.

Bailey LeBreton tacked on five kills, three blocks and eight digs, Kathryn Bradford added five kills, six digs, two aces and an assist, and Eliana Ortega finished with four kills, eight digs and a service ace.

Audrey Synon was good for two kills, 10 digs, two aces, two assists and a block assist, and Lauryn Belanger had two digs and an ace.

Logue notched two kills, 11 digs and an ace, and sophomore libero Kilee Hoylman ended up with 15 digs and an assist.

“Our serving game wasn’t our best tonight, but we really stepped it up in other areas,” Fanene said. “There were a number of rallies tonight that either team would dig the ball up and it’d go back-and-forth, which made it fun to watch. We just made less errors tonight.”

Fanene said the team was ready to play, and they had a calm excitement about them.

The fire and smoke is not being used as an excuse, however, but has helped the group form a stronger bond, as Fanene and her coaching staff have found indoor activities to keep the skills sharp and the teamwork level at a high level.

“This year, we have stepped up our team spirit,” Fanene said. “All of our players are involved and cheering the whole game. This really helps the team keep a positive mindset and shows the support they have for each other. Several of the girls are returning players from last year, and so they have been able to use those experiences and learn from different situations and phases of the game, which allows them to be a little more comfortable.”

Since starting the season with three straight losses, the Riverhawks are riding a two-match winning streak, heading into the heavy part of their schedule.

After Saturday’s Lakeridge Tournament in Lake Oswego, The Dalles makes a trip to Pendleton for another league match, and then hosts three matches in a row against Hood River Valley (Sept. 21), Hermiston (Sept. 26) and Pendleton (Sept. 28).

“Each win is celebrated, but then we are right back to work,” Fanene said. “For this group, we have all the right skills that we have to sharpen to get to work together consistently. With every win, we just have that much more confidence we get to place under our belts.”