Dufur, Arlington get wins; Sherman loses to Wallowa

Playing in their first game since Aug. 31, the No. 3-ranked Dufur Rangers did not show any signs of rust against Horizon Christian.

Derek Frakes threw for 126 yards and tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Curtis Crawford, and the offense racked up 319 yards in a 56-8 drubbing Friday night in a non-league football contest played in Tualatin.

“We came out focused and took control early and maintained it throughout the game,” said Dufur head coach Jack Henderson.

Dufur scored three first-quarter touchdowns, the first two coming on successive drives, a three-yard score by Hagen Pence and a 40-yard pass from Frakes to Crawford, making it 16-0 4:38 left in the period.

With 52 seconds left in the quarter, Dufur junior Tabor McLaughlin picked off a pass from Horizon’s Nathan Murrell and scampered 50 yards to the end zone for the score.

Crawford swelled the lead to 24-0 after adding the conversion run.

Ian Cleveland scored on an 18-yard run at the 11:58 mark of the second quarter, backup quarterback Cooper Bales capped the first-half scoring surge with a 10-yard rush and Alex Barrett finished with a conversion run to expand the lead to 40-0 at the break.

Frakes and Crawford hooked up again with 9:50 left in the third on a 50-yard passing play, and following a Horizon score, Payton Neal rumbled five yards to the end zone and Bales had the conversion run to wrap up the scoring summary.

On the ground, Dufur racked up 154 yards on 23 attempts, and both Frakes and Bales combined for a 7 of 11 effort to go with 165 yards and two scores.

Pence led with 65 yards and a score, Neal went for 57 on 10 rushes, Bales had 13 yards on three carries and Cleveland hit paydirt on his lone try from 18 yards out.

Crawford notched a team-high 101 yards receiving on three grabs to go with two touchdowns, Cole Kortge went for 25 yards on his lone catch, Barrett had a 24-yard completion, and Tyson Byers hauled in a pass for 14 yards.

“Our reserves played well and showed a great deal of improvement,” Henderson said. “As far as our starters, Hagen Pence ran the ball well early on, with the assistance of our offensive line, Derek Frakes threw the ball exceptionally well, and Curtis Crawford had a big night.”

The stingy Ranger defense gave up a paltry 81 yards to Horizon Christian on 31 plays from scrimmage, with two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two sacks.

Andrew Richman and Abraham Kilby had the two recoveries and Anthony Thomas had his second interception of the season.

Dufur (2-0 overall) has another road trip slated for 7 p.m. next Friday against Tacoma Baptist.

In other 1A football news, Thomas Evans rushed for 175 yards and four scores and added a touchdown pass in Arlington’s 69-26 road victory over Perrydale.

Also, the Sherman Huskies were dispatched by No. 13 Wallowa, 54-40, in a non-league football contest played Friday at Powder Valley High School.

No Sherman stats or comments were submitted before Saturday’s 9 a.m. deadline.