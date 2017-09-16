Letter to the Editor: Enjoyed racing article

To the editor:

I enjoyed the article about Guy Weedman and his racing career. There are a few others who race oval track out of The Dalles area.

My dad, Alan Frame of Wamic and formerly The Dalles, has raced out of Wasco County since the 1960s. For the past 15 years, he has been with West Coast Vintage Racers, driving a vintage sprint car.

He bought two vintage midgets so my sister Kathy Frame Gustafson (The Dalles) and I could race also. She enjoys racing. I drive occasionally for fun.

We go to many of the same tracks as Weedman, but on different dates. Dad, in his 80s, can still drive, but has recently turned his car over to our cousin, Doug Frame (Portland). Family friend, Clay Smith (The Dalles) also races sprint cars. But that is another story for you…

Laura Frame Churchill

Lafayette