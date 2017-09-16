Letter to the Editor: Hillary’s lies continue

To the editor:

Is Hillary Clinton incapable of telling the truth? Here’s what she says in her new book: “On one occasion, an older woman dragged her adult daughter by the arm to come talk to me and ordered her to apologize for not voting – which she did, head bowed in contrition.”

Sniper bullets in Bosnia all over again. Is any adult female going to let her mother “drag” her to Clinton and order her to apologize for not voting? What kind of mother would “drag” her daughter, adult or adolescent, and humiliate her like that? If this is true, it is obvious that this mother has abused her daughter from childhood.

Hillary Clinton says she has worked her entire adult life for children and women. Then why didn’t she tell that woman, “That is no way to treat your daughter!”

What about all her talk of working for women’s rights and stopping the abuse of women? One way or the other, she is lying.

However, the book is revealing Clinton’s true thinking about people. Anyone who did not vote for her should be dragged in front of her, made to kneel down and beg her forgiveness — and do not look the queen in the eye. As in her book, they would not be granted forgiveness.

A compulsive liar is defined as someone who lies out of habit. Lying is their normal and reflexive way of responding. Compulsive liars bend the truth about everything, large and small.

I have a daughter who is the love of my life. How she votes or does not vote is none of my business. I will always be her champion.

Norman Martin

The Dalles