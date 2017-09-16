Letter to the Editor: Not ‘extremists’

To the editor:

Gotta say, Mr. Walden, you may want to think that your critics are just people from Portland, but I’m here in The Dalles and I am talking to the actual people who live here and we are not happy with the job you are doing. You think “everything (you do) seems to come under fire from liberals” but the people you are talking about are not “liberals,” they are your constituents.



You think you can just dismiss the unprecedented number of people you represent who have contacted your offices by labeling them “liberals,” “extremists,” people with a “mob mentality.” You think they are just being “ugly.” You say the people you care about, that you listen to, are your “base” and the people who are giving you money. Talk about ugly.



You may not understand this but we are all in this together. Maybe if you spent some more time listening to your constituents instead of ignoring them (or sending identical form letters) you might find out that we aren’t “extremists,” we are regular people who are concerned citizens trying to make life better for ourselves and our neighbors.

Serena Smith

The Dalles