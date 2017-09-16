Letter to the Editor: Police do nothing

To the editor:

I am angry that the police in this city do nothing about the traffic infractions you see everywhere. They drive past speeders, people not stopping at stop signs, people texting while driving, and others, like they have blinders on.

Why are our tax dollars going to a police force that does not do it’s job? I was nearly rear-ended recently by a guy who did not feel he should stay within the speed limit. He tried to push me down the road, nearly hitting my car.

I cannot park on the street, as people speed past my house at 50 mph. It is a 25 mph zone, but that does not stop them. There are children who play here and I fear for their lives, as well as anyone parked on the street. Have people truly lost the ability to care?

Christian Tally

The Dalles