Letter to the Editor: Walden achievements

To the editor:

While the left keeps highlighting their outrage with Congressman Walden, Greg and the president have quietly achieved successful legislation with the House approving more than 300 bills in just the first six months of 2017.

For instance, thanks to the landmark VA reform packages, the head of the agency can now (at last!) fire, demote or suspend VA employees who fail to give their utmost attention to our injured and ailing men and women in uniform.



Regarding compulsory payments to our Uncle Sam, Walden made sure to increase the standard deduction so the clear majority of taxpayers don’t have to deal with all that aggravating itemizing.

Did you know Greg was instrumental in slaying the “death tax?” This means family-owned farms, orchards and businesses can be passed to the next generation without facing a devastating and hideous tax bill.

Well, that’s three out of the 300 bills that Greg and the president have put through. I could go on and on, but I’m not a “paragraphs galore, forevermore,” person.

Bill Davis

Hood River