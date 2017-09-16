No jet lag for well-traveled TD football team

For the past eight quarters, The Dalles football team has played lockdown defense, holding Fort Vancouver and Brookings Harbor to a combined no points and no yards.

Even with a 428-mile trip to Brookings, the undefeated Riverhawks had no letdown against a physical double-wing offense used by the Bruins, allowing 22 yards of offense in a 22-0 victory Friday in Brookings.

“Our kids were flying around and making plays,” The Dalles head coach Steve Sugg of the defense. “As the game went on, they got a little more confident, played with a chip on their shoulders and they played with some grit. We had a lot of kids playing with a lot of emotion and excitement, which is something we have been trying to get out of them. They played with that fierce mentality.”

The Riverhawks led by a 16-0 margin at the half and added a second-half score to give the defense all the support they would need.

In the first quarter, sophomore quarterback Gabe Helseth connected with Glenn Breckterfield on a 25-yard passing play, and Yordi Sanchez tacked on the conversion run to make it an 8-0 TD lead.

Dalles Seufalemua increased the lead to 16-0 on a second-quarter scoring run, and Helseth dove into the end zone for the conversion.

TD’s final end zone trip came in the third quarter, as Seufalemua rumbled in from five yards out for his second touchdown.

The Hawks totaled 24 first downs, rushed for 235 yards and tallied 183 yards in the air.

Helseth was 14 of 25 for 183 yards and a touchdown pass, and Dalles Seufalemua racked up 109 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns.

Sugg pointed to his offensive linemen, Blake Davis, Miguel Torres, Xavier Orion-Oleaz, Tyler Harrington, Will Dunn, Ryan Davis and JR Scott and Michael Armstrong, as the catalysts in the trenches opening holes for the backs and extra time in the pocket for Helseth.

“Our offensive line really came alive. They played a very physical football team and pretty much dominated them tonight,” Sugg said. “If you take away the 16 penalties, we were pretty much able to do whatever we wanted. Our line was physical and gave us the spark we needed. It was awesome to watch. I am proud of them.”

Defensively, Seufalemua and Dante Avila recovered fumbles, and Breckterfield had an interception.

While Sugg is more than happy with the way his team has played over the past three weeks, he is far from satisfied.

There are still improvements to make in all phases of the game.

And he still remembers last season when this team also started out 3-0, but then ended the year on a six-game losing streak.

“We are 3-0, which is great, but every team we face from here on out is going to be tougher and tougher,” Sugg said. “We are getting into the tough part of our schedule now, so it starts again next week when we have a good White Salmon club at home. We have been on the road for a couple of weeks and it will be exciting to put on a good performance in front of the community. We got to put our nose to the grindstone and put in more work. I think our kids understand that it will get tougher and tougher from here on out.”

As every program across the gorge can attest, the fire and smoke has dealt a big blow with continuity and flow when it comes to practice and preparation.

In the last two weeks, TD has had one outdoor practice.

“I am pleased with the aspect of how these guys have stayed focused, especially with the way our schedule has been with the fires and smoke issues going on,” Sugg said. “The mistakes being made are because we haven’t been outside, so I think that once we can get outside, back to our regular routine and actually get some good things going on the field, we will continue to get better.”

TD’s home matchup next Friday night at Sid White Field against White Salmon, Wash. is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Last September, the Bruins defeated the Riverhawks by a 44-20 margin.