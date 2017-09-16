What's Happening from September 17

Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.

SEPTEMBER

Monday, September 18

LYLE LIONS: Club meeting following a potluck at 6 p.m. Information is available at 509-365-2921.

AGLOW LIGHTHOUSE: The Dalles Aglow Lighthouse meets at Harvest Foursquare, 2500 Old Dufur Rd. Fellowship begins at 6:30 p.m. Worship at 7 p.m. John Mark Pool, who has served as pastor, author and foreign missionary and has assisted in founding international ministries, will speak.

Tuesday, September 19

LYLE LIONS: Senior Meals at Noon. Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth Street and Hwy 14. Public is welcome.

Wednesday, September 20

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION: Have you ever wanted to learn more about the how, when and where of public transportation options in The Dalles? At 11 a.m., Charlotte Dupree from LINK will discuss public transportation options at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, including door-to-door service in The Dalles and the fixed route service to and from Portland.

Thursday, September 21

KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s Restaurant. Visitors welcome. This week’s speaker will be Kathy Ursprung from Port of The Dalles. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.

Saturday, September 23

HOPE RUN: The annual Hope 3K & 5K walk/run fundraiser for the Hope Emergency Shelter, a St. Vincent de Paul ministry, starts at 10 a.m. at Kiwanis Park on Klindt Drive.