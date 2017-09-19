Crosstalk: Is federal forest policy sound?

The public outrage against the 15-year-old Vancouver boy suspected of throwing a firework from the Eagle Creek trail and igniting a major wildfire is understandable but misplaced.
The governing premise of those expressing their outrage seems to be, “Not even a 15-year-old boy could be so stupid” as to not know he would touch off a major wildfire by throwing a smoke bomb into the woods during fire season.
I disagree. Adults do stupid things all the time.
Every year a host of “wetlanders,” as they are often referred to here in eastern Oregon, flow east to celebrate the sun and enjoy the beauty and history of the eastern Gorge and central Oregon.
And a host of wildfires flare up with their passage.
Fires are ignited east of the Gorge by unthinking (stupid?) adults all summer, because they behave as if they were still in the rain forest of the Willamette Valley and don't understand the dangers.
Careless smokers, used to the high humidity of the valley, flick sparks and even burning cigarettes out their car windows without thinking; tourists park in wheat stubble, unaware that their muffler — about as hot as a smoke bomb — will spark a grass fire; or a vistor leaves the chain on their trailer slack and it bounces along the highway, throwing sparks.
The majority of wildfires are started by adults.
As a journalist, I’ve photographed grass and wildland fires in Wasco, Klickitat and Sherman counties every summer for two decades. My personal record as a photographer was four in one day: A wildland fire that started in Rowena (human caused); a grass fire that swept around Maryhill Museum of Art (human caused); a brush fire that burned around a truck stop at Biggs Junction on Interstate 94 (human caused); and, when I arrived back home in The Dalles, they were evacuating homes along Sandlin Road because of yet another wildfire (human caused).
Fire is an annual event east of Mosier, where the dryness of the east side settles in and the lush vegetation associated with the western Gorge gives way to the drier habitat of oak, pine and grass, the beginning of the “rain shadow” and desert country of eastern Oregon.
From Mosier east to the Rocky Mountains the West has been burning all summer.
What the boy didn’t realize is that a rare, oven-hot wind from the east had set the stage for cataclysm.
Jerry Franklin, professor of forest ecosystems at the University of Washington, has been living and studying the western forests of Oregon and Washington for 80 years.
In a “Think Out Loud” interview broadcast on National Public Radio, Franklin noted the combination of a very dry summer, coupled with an oven-hot east wind was rare. That combination set the stage for the 2017 fire in the Gorge just as it did in 1902.
Such burns are rare but historically predictable.
The massive destruction of the Eagle Creek fire was not simply the result of a stupid move by a teenager, but by a confluence of natural and human-caused circumstances.
According to the first reports from Oregon State Police, the boy was contacted in the parking area, where he told officers ab out his role in the fire. I have every reason to suppose he told the truth, which is honorable.
Did he think the smoke bomb was safe because it didn't emit sparks, just as a car muffler doesn't emit sparks? I don't know.
And yes, he deserves a “dope slap” from someone who loves him.
But so did the Portland professor I once knew who decided to burn the family Christmas tree in his new fireplace and shoved it into the fire as far as it would go – which wasn't very far. He didn't realize it would explode in a fire ball and was suddenly holding a tree-sized torch in his living room.
He didn't expect that kind of explosion: The tree was, after all, still green.
He was lucky and kept his home. Which isn't to say he didn't do something stupid: Kids aren't the only ones who need a “dope slap” now and then.
— Mark Gibson
Federal forest policies are creating a tinderbox in rural landscapes, as evidenced by the Eagle Creek wildfire now burning through diseased and overstocked stands of trees at the western end of the Gorge.
The United States Forest Service estimates there are 6.3 billion dead trees in Oregon and the forests of 10 other states. That state of mismanagement has led to 64 fires in 10 western states this year, and a firefighting budget at the federal level that has topped $2 billion.
The biggest problem with our forests is that radical environmentalists, often using taxpayer money through the Equal Access to Justice Act, wage endless court battles to keep loggers out of the woods.
Not having regular harvests has hurt the economy of rural communities and caused stands of trees to become too thick, which weakens and makes them vulnerable to pine beetles and other insects.
As a result, valuable resources are wasted and timberlands easily become an inferno that destroys thousands of acres unless contained by heavy rain or snow.
Enviros justify the hideous condition our national forests are in by arguing that natural burns replenish the Earth by opening space for new growth. That is just foolishness from people who have made worship of nature their religion.
The natural state of many aspects of life have been devastating. In the middle ages, millions of people died from diseases often spawned by poor health management. Forests once burned because there was no other option. We have progressed from that primitive point.
Although we are told over and over that our planet is in a miserable state, that is not true. Nature has never been more bountiful than it is now.
Remember when the first Earth Day was held 45 years ago and we were told that mass starvation, lost farmland, overpopulation, supplies of oil and gas running on empty, nuclear winter, early death and a second ice age awaited us?
Every single one of those predictions has been spectacularly wrong. But the doomsday scenarios keep getting spun.
Here is what CNN explained hat we have to look forward to: “Think super droughts, rising seas, mass extinctions and acidifying oceans.”
In truth, the world’s population has nearly tripled since the first Earth Day and the price of most natural resources is cheaper today in real terms than 100 or even 500 years ago.
Energy resources are growing. Today, in the age of oil and gas — thanks to fracking — the U.S. has hundreds of years of petroleum and an estimated 300 years of coal.
Air and water is cleaner than ever and this is an area where sound environmental policies have worked well. Since the late 1970s, lead pollution has plunged by more than 90 percent, carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide by more than 50 percent, with ozone and nitrogen dioxide declining as well.
One hundred years ago, about one in four American deaths was due to contaminants in drinking water. But from 1971-2002, fewer than three people per year in the U.S. were documented to have died from water contamination.
Birth rates have fallen by about one-half around the world over the past 50 years. Even with a population of 7.3 billion people, living conditions are improving for many in poor countries.
The number of people in abject poverty fell by 1 billion between 1981 and 2011, even as the global population increased by more than 1.5 billion.
Global per capita food production is 40 percent higher today than in 1950. In most developed nations, the nutrition problem today is obesity — people eating too much food. Perhaps that is because the price of food has fallen steadily in the U.S. and most other nations, for 200 years.
We have successes in so many areas but are sorely lacking in the management of our forests, a renewable resource that we need.
Let’s use some common sense with policies that apply to today’s world, and not try to go back to the way things were a millennium ago.
— RaeLynn Ricarte
