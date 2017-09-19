Crosstalk: Is federal forest policy sound?

The public outrage against the 15-year-old Vancouver boy suspected of throwing a firework from the Eagle Creek trail and igniting a major wildfire is understandable but misplaced.

The governing premise of those expressing their outrage seems to be, “Not even a 15-year-old boy could be so stupid” as to not know he would touch off a major wildfire by throwing a smoke bomb into the woods during fire season.

I disagree. Adults do stupid things all the time.

Every year a host of “wetlanders,” as they are often referred to here in eastern Oregon, flow east to celebrate the sun and enjoy the beauty and history of the eastern Gorge and central Oregon.

And a host of wildfires flare up with their passage.

Fires are ignited east of the Gorge by unthinking (stupid?) adults all summer, because they behave as if they were still in the rain forest of the Willamette Valley and don't understand the dangers.

Careless smokers, used to the high humidity of the valley, flick sparks and even burning cigarettes out their car windows without thinking; tourists park in wheat stubble, unaware that their muffler — about as hot as a smoke bomb — will spark a grass fire; or a vistor leaves the chain on their trailer slack and it bounces along the highway, throwing sparks.

The majority of wildfires are started by adults.

As a journalist, I’ve photographed grass and wildland fires in Wasco, Klickitat and Sherman counties every summer for two decades. My personal record as a photographer was four in one day: A wildland fire that started in Rowena (human caused); a grass fire that swept around Maryhill Museum of Art (human caused); a brush fire that burned around a truck stop at Biggs Junction on Interstate 94 (human caused); and, when I arrived back home in The Dalles, they were evacuating homes along Sandlin Road because of yet another wildfire (human caused).

Fire is an annual event east of Mosier, where the dryness of the east side settles in and the lush vegetation associated with the western Gorge gives way to the drier habitat of oak, pine and grass, the beginning of the “rain shadow” and desert country of eastern Oregon.

From Mosier east to the Rocky Mountains the West has been burning all summer.

What the boy didn’t realize is that a rare, oven-hot wind from the east had set the stage for cataclysm.

Jerry Franklin, professor of forest ecosystems at the University of Washington, has been living and studying the western forests of Oregon and Washington for 80 years.

In a “Think Out Loud” interview broadcast on National Public Radio, Franklin noted the combination of a very dry summer, coupled with an oven-hot east wind was rare. That combination set the stage for the 2017 fire in the Gorge just as it did in 1902.

Such burns are rare but historically predictable.

The massive destruction of the Eagle Creek fire was not simply the result of a stupid move by a teenager, but by a confluence of natural and human-caused circumstances.

According to the first reports from Oregon State Police, the boy was contacted in the parking area, where he told officers ab out his role in the fire. I have every reason to suppose he told the truth, which is honorable.

Did he think the smoke bomb was safe because it didn't emit sparks, just as a car muffler doesn't emit sparks? I don't know.

And yes, he deserves a “dope slap” from someone who loves him.

But so did the Portland professor I once knew who decided to burn the family Christmas tree in his new fireplace and shoved it into the fire as far as it would go – which wasn't very far. He didn't realize it would explode in a fire ball and was suddenly holding a tree-sized torch in his living room.

He didn't expect that kind of explosion: The tree was, after all, still green.

He was lucky and kept his home. Which isn't to say he didn't do something stupid: Kids aren't the only ones who need a “dope slap” now and then.

— Mark Gibson