Fourth-quarter pick-6s thwart Sherman’s comeback bid

The Sherman Huskies trailed by 14 points in the fourth quarter, and rallied to get to within a 40-34 deficit with possession of the ball, but back-to-back interception returns by Wallowa sealed a 54-40 victory Friday in a non-league football game played at Powder Valley High School.

Wallowa led 14-8 after one quarter and then broke open a 14-all second-quarter with scoring runs from Gus Ramsden and Austin Brockamp to make it a 26-14 halftime score.

Bradley Moe inched Sherman to within a 26-20 deficit with one of his two third-quarter touchdowns early in the third quarter, Ramsden followed with a seven-yard scamper and the conversion, running the Wallowa lead to 34-20.

Moe capped the third quarter by hitting the end zone on a 26-yard run, setting things up for a wild final period.

Both teams matched touchdowns at the start of the fourth quarter, with Ramsden scoring on a 32-yard run and a 45-yard pass from Justesen to Martin cut the Husky deficit to 40-34.

After holding Wallowa on its next possession, the Huskies had the ball on their own 45, looking for the tying score.

Wallowa’s Cameron Salmon returned an interception 55 yards, and on Sherman’s next possession, Patrick Ritthaler gave the Cougars a 20-point cushion with a 32-yard interception return.

Martin capped the scoring on a 50-yard kickoff return.

Sherman outgained Wallowa by a 420 to 353 margin, and totaled 147 yards through the air to Wallowa’s 27, but the Cougars racked up 326 yards rushing on 53 carries and forced three turnovers, winning the turnover battle, 3-0. Sherman had 12 penalties for 110 yards to Wallowa’s 30 on four penalties.

Reese Blake paced the Husky ground attack with 11 rushes for 85 yards, Justesen added 55 yards and a score, Moe went for 52 yards and two end zone trips, and Keenan Coles had 21 yards on his lone attempt, and caught three balls for 30 yards.

Justesen completed 7 of 18 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns, with Martin being the top receiver with four catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Martin also rushed 10 times for 47 yards.

Defensively, Tyler Jones posted 13 tackles to lead the Huskies, Reese Blake totaled 11, Coles had eight, and the trio of Caleb Fritts, Justesen and Makoa Whitaker finished with seven tackles apiece. Fritts added one of Sherman’s three sacks for the game.

Austin Brockamp rushed 24 times for 177 yards and three scores.

Ramsden racked up three scores and 55 yards on 14 attempts, and Ritthaler finished with 92 yards on 17 rushes.

The Huskies (1-2 overall) hosts Pilot Rock (1-2) in a non-league football contest slated to run at 7 p.m. this Friday in Moro.