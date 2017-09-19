Hawks set 36 personal records

Aspen Cook picked up her first win of the 2017 season, and the boys had six of their top eight varsity runners finish within the top third of the 145-person field for second place in the standings behind 6A Franklin at the Oregon City XC Invitational Saturday at Oregon City High School.

Riverhawk head coach Bob Thouvenel was all smiles after the race, expressing pride in what his teams accomplished against a high-level field.

“We had a very good day. We had 36 PRs out of the 46 runners that competed,” Thouvenel said. “Again, a lot of the new runners improved, but also, veteran runners had their best times ever.”

With her win, Cook had a time of 21 minutes and 10.74 seconds, and freshman Zoe Orion crossed the finish line in 22:00.71, as the junior varsity group totaled 69 points for third place, behind Franklin (52) and Glencoe (68).

Marissa Heemsah (23:39.59), Bri Webber (24:22.40), Yajaira Madrigal (24:51.00), Aurelia Hill (25:24.42), Aranza Aviluz (26:01.93), Darlene House (26:01.96), Marin Alvarez (30:30.26) and Keisha Oregon (32:36.83) made up the top-10 JV participants.

The varsity girls tallied 137 points for fifth place in the 14-team field, with Tressa Wood scoring the team’s best mark of 20:30.98, which put her in 20th place.

Emma Mullins (20:34.26), Hanna Ziegenhagen (20:41.72), Jenna Miller (21:05.17), Savannah Strassheim (21:37.50), Paulina Finn (22:00.59), Emily Johnson (22:42.08) and Elizabeth Tapia (22:46.69) capped the remaining varsity harriers.

On the varsity boys’ side, Gabe Lira placed 15th overall with a solid time of 16:48.51 to lead the group.

Rey Aviluz (17:05.88), Michael Lantz (17:25.95), Sam Alvarez (17:28.19), Jonathan Knotts (17:32.36), Zerin Croover (17:57.15), Friedrick Stelzer (18:05.28), and Noah Holloran (18:39.09) all help the varsity squad to its best finish team this season, runner-up, in the 20-team standings.

Bill Burns had an 18:12.10 to place seventh overall and led the Riverhawk junior varsity runners to third place with 79 points, just five points behind Oregon City.

Gavin Cates put up an 18:19.77, Jack Bonham (18:25.23), Zack Ziegenhagen (18:25.58), Dillon Dorado (18:49.44), Evan Despain (19:15.43), Zain Hartsook (19:18.06), Nick Caracciolo (19:19.93), Silas Fields (19:21.67) and David Wring (19:23.77) were the ten best Hawk JV runners.

The Dalles hosts the Bridgette Nelson Invitational starting at 10 a.m. Saturday from Sorosis Park.