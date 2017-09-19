Letter to the Editor: Bad outweighs good

To the editor:

I totally agree with Mr. Paul Crowley’s letter to the editor (Sept. 14) in The Dalles Chronicle. I, too, believe that fireworks in the hands of the public, especially kids, is dangerous and unnecessary.

People get hurt, animals are terrified, get lost, injured or killed trying to escape the noise. And, yes, the noise is obnoxious and disrupting. And, as Paul stated, I agree that the downside of the use of fireworks by the public substantially outweighs the upside!

I would also like to see the law changed to limit the use of fireworks to certified persons for public celebrations. Maybe people would enjoy and appreciate a public display even more than they do now!

Ruth Beecher

The Dalles