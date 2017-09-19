Letter to the Editor: Compassion needed

To the editor:

In the Chronicle’s Aug. 22nd Crosstalk, one of the authors condemned the Southern Poverty Law Center as a “far left” organization for naming the Alliance Defending Freedom and the Family Research Council as “hate groups.”

Hate is defined as “a feeling of intense or passionate dislike of something or someone;” it can result in the unjust treatment of categories of people, damaging lives.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, founded in 1971, is an internationally renowned human rights organization dedicated to equal justice and opportunity for all. It works closely with the FBI and law enforcement agencies and has been at the forefront in tracking and prosecuting KKK and neo-Nazi crimes. Media outlets do indeed refer to SPLC’s data!

According to the SPLC, the Family Research Council has been using discredited research since 1983 to denigrate LGBTQ people by battling against hate crime laws and working to ban gay and transgender people from the military.

In 1999, one of its prominent members proclaimed that “one of the primary goals of the homosexual rights movement is to abolish all age of consent laws and to eventually recognize pedophiles as the prophets of a new sexual order.”

Similarly, the Alliance Defending Freedom has, for over 25 years, supported the recriminalization of homosexuality; has defended the sterilization of trans people abroad; has repeatedly and falsely claimed that gay men molest children at vastly higher rates than straight men; and states that the homosexual “agenda will destroy Christianity and society.”

The Supreme Court case mentioned by the Crosstalk author involved protecting the “religious liberty” of some to discriminate against others, based on gender identity.

Murders of transgender people are on the rise. The Trump administration wants to ban trans people from the military, even while thousands serve our country bravely each day and no evidence suggested their presence is damaging. Some would call this discrimination, bigotry, hate.

In an Aug. 27th opinion piece, “Working in ‘puddles’ to stop racism,” the same Crosstalk author writes: “Go out of your way to learn about other cultures and ways of experiencing the world. This will enrich your perspective of the world and help your friends, family, or children view relationships with people who are different as normal and acceptable.”

Now…this is what we need to hear: wise, compassionate advice for countering hate.

Connie Krummich

The Dalles