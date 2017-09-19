For the Record for September 19, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday September 19, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

September 18, 5:01 p.m. – Three vehicle, non-injury crash, West 10th and Snipes streets. A crash report was taken.

Oregon State Police

September 15, 6:03 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 216 eastbound, milepost 3. Semi driver was heading east when he took a sharp right hand corner and slid across both lanes causing the trailer to overturn. The driver was cited for failure to maintain a lane.

September 16, 10:00 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 northbound, milepost 67.

Driver was traveling south when he left his lane of travel and over corrected to get back into the lane causing the vehicle to rollover. The driver was cited for failure to maintain a lane.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

September 18, 12:47 a.m. – Crew responded to the alley between East 11th and 12th and J streets on a transformer explosion that caused a fire in some trees. No fire activity was observed by the transformer. Crew stood by until the electrical company could come and look at the unit.

The agency also responded to 11 calls for emergency medical services, eight on Saturday, two on Sunday, and four on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Sara Kristine White, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning near West 6th and Mt. Hood streets and is accused of contempt of court.

A theft report was taken Friday morning from the 2700 block of West 2nd Street after a caller reported someone attempted to steal a vehicle on his property overnight.

Police responded to the regional jail Friday afternoon to serve a warrant on a female inmate. A report was taken.

A runaway report was taken Friday afternoon from the 900 block of East 12th Street.

A death report was taken Friday afternoon from the 700 block of East 20th Street.

George Allen Heckathorne, 59, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 1000 block of East 9th Street and is accused of violation of a restraining order and probation violation.

A theft report was taken Saturday morning from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from his vehicle.

A theft report was taken Saturday morning from the 1400 block of East 10th Street after a victim reported his vehicle was prowled overnight and had some items stolen.

A theft report was taken Saturday evening from the 1200 block of West 6th Street after a staff reported a male suspect fled the store without paying for merchandise.

Shawn Dakota Blegen, 21, Carson, Wash., was arrested Saturday evening in the 1300 block of East 9th Street and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Michael James Minson, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening in the 3500 block of West 8th Street and is accused of post-prison violations and two counts of probation violation.

A theft report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 2900 block of West 6th Street after staff reported a customer passed off counterfeit currency.

Police responded to West 7th and Richland streets Sunday evening after a caller reported he was attacked and a male suspect stole his money and fled in a vehicle.

A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken Monday morning in the 1100 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported she left her purse at the location and it was missing when she returned to pick it up.

Animal control responded to the 1700 block of Montana Street Wednesday morning after it was reported two dogs were running at large. The dogs were located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Monday morning in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way after a victim reported his wallet was stolen.

Police responded to the 1800 block of East 9th Street Monday afternoon after a victim reported their vehicle was prowled.

Jingxiang Cui, 85, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Cherry Heights Road and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 1100 block of Lincoln Street after a victim reported she lost her wallet while walking in the area and was unable to locate it.

Steven Joseph Sprague, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 800 block of West 6th Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of probation violation.

A restraining order violation report was taken Monday afternoon from the 800 block of Cascade Street.

An unlawful possession of a controlled substance report was taken Monday evening from the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way.

Jesse Loran Amerocio, 27, The Dalles, was arrested early Tuesday morning during a traffic stop at Dry Hollow and Montana streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

James Christian Rush, 37, The Dalles, was arrested early Tuesday morning in the 2100 block of West 2nd Street on two out of state warrants.

Wasco County

Byron Jon Slaughter, 37, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning in the 4600 block of Browns Creek Road and is accused of menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Deputy was traveling into Maupin Saturday morning when he observed a marijuana grow in plain view from the highway at a residence. The property owner was cited for growing marijuana in plain view and a report was taken.

Danny Lee McBride, 69, Tygh Valley, was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop in the 89000 block of the Biggs-Rufus Highway and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A death report was taken early Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of Starlight Street.

Oregon State Police

Game trooper responded to the 5200 block of Chenowith Road Friday evening after a hunter reported shooting a deer that appeared to have a disease. It was determined the hunter had legally harvested the deer and he was allowed to hold onto his tag as the deer was indeed malnourished. A report was taken.

An agency assist report was taken Friday evening from the 4600 block of Chenowith Road after assisting sheriff’s deputies on a report of a trespassing subject who may have been armed with a firearm.

Daniel Lawrence Broschart, 37, Hood River, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Highway 216, milepost 19 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Nicholas John Bash, 21, Olympia, Wash., was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 84 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Guadalupe Munoz Hernandez, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 75 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Ryan William Messimer, 21, The Dalles, was arrested early Monday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 73 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Casimiro Larios Cortes, 49, Traver, Calif., was arrested Monday morning during a traffic stop on Highway 97, milepost 37 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Lane Wacey Meanus, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening on the Deschutes River and is accused of a commercial fishing offense.

Regional Jail

Scott Erlin Henderson, 32, no listed address, was transported and jailed Tuesday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

Parole & Probation

Mary Margaret Urieta, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.