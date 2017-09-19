Redsides rise up for Riverside Tourney title

In six matches at the Riverside Volleyball Tournament, the No. 11-ranked South Wasco County Redsides lost one set to capture first place honors in a daylong event Saturday in Boardman.

“This was a total team effort,” said head coach Donna Barton. “Some tremendous defensive plays by Ana Popchock, Kyrsten Sprouse, Jada Myers and Maddie Davis. Sets were on all day by Jacqueline and Allie. We were positive, consistent and played through mistakes. We greatly improved our serve-receive.”

In pool play, SWC beat Stanfield (20-13, 20-5), Echo (20-2, 20-12) and Riverside (20-6, 20-17) to get the top seed in bracket action.

SWC started with a lopsided win over 4A Mac-Hi (25-13, 25-6), and then demolished Elgin by final margins of 25-11 and 25-11 to vault into the finals against White Salmon, Wash.

The Lady Redsides lost the opening set by a close 26-24 score, but then hunkered down and dropped wins of 25-22 and 15-10 to take home first place.

As a whole, the team converted on 241 of 262 serves for 92 percent, as Allie Noland ended up with a team-best 69 of 73 for 95 percent. Sprouse went 28 for 30, and Davis rattled off a 44 for 48 split and a rate of 92 percent.

At the net, Myers lead with 32 kills on 66 of 77 swings, Sprouse tallied 19 kills on 41 of 52 swing attempts, and Allie Noland hit for 46 of 51 and 18 kills.

SWC (12-7 overall, 2-0 league) hosts Sherman in a league contest at 5 p.m. tonight, and then hosts the Redside Tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday in Maupin.