Clear Blue

After weeks of heavy smoke, haze and unhealthy air, which closed schools and impacted local athletic teams, a cold front out of the west cleared the air in The Dalles Monday, as seen in this picture taken by The Dalles photographer Gary Elkinton from the overlook at Sorosis Park.
Contributed photo/Gary Elkinton
After weeks of heavy smoke, haze and unhealthy air, which closed schools and impacted local athletic teams, a cold front out of the west cleared the air in The Dalles Monday, as seen in this picture taken by The Dalles photographer Gary Elkinton from the overlook at Sorosis Park.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment