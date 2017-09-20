0

Clear Blue

After weeks of heavy smoke, haze and unhealthy air, which closed schools and impacted local athletic teams, a cold front out of the west cleared the air in The Dalles Monday, as seen in this picture taken by The Dalles photographer Gary Elkinton from the overlook at Sorosis Park.

After weeks of heavy smoke, haze and unhealthy air, which closed schools and impacted local athletic teams, a cold front out of the west cleared the air in The Dalles Monday, as seen in this picture taken by The Dalles photographer Gary Elkinton from the overlook at Sorosis Park. Contributed photo/Gary Elkinton

As of Wednesday, September 20, 2017

After weeks of heavy smoke, haze and unhealthy air, which closed schools and impacted local athletic teams, a cold front out of the west cleared the air in The Dalles Monday, as seen in this picture taken by The Dalles photographer Gary Elkinton from the overlook at Sorosis Park.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)