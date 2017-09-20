No. 10 SWC scores four-set win over Sherman

The South Wasco County Redsides served at a 93-percent clip and connected on 76 of 88 swings for 36 kills to secure a four-set win over the Sherman Huskies Tuesday in Big Sky Conference volleyball action in Maupin.

“We served and passed pretty well and played good defense,” said SWC head coach Donna Barton. “I thought our passing was pretty strong led by Maddie Davis. It was a good win for us.”

Both teams split the first two sets, with the No. 10-ranked Redsides staging a 25-7 win in the opener and the Huskies bouncing back for a close 25-23 victory to even the contest at 1-apiece.

In the third set, SWC picked up a 25-16 win and finally put the Huskies away with a 25-13 fourth-set triumph to seal matters.

“Tonight was a tough loss,” said Sherman head coach Amy Huffman. “When you play a team like South Wasco, you can’t afford to make mistakes. We missed too many serves and kept making the same hitting errors over and over.”

As part of their 89 for 96 serving effort, Jada Myers went 13 of 13, Kyrsten Sprouse added a 19 of 20 average, and Allie Noland made good on 21 of 23.

At the net, Sprouse dropped a team-leading 10 kills on 19 of 24, Ana Popchock tacked on seven kills, only missing one of her 12 swings, and Myers had six kills on a perfect 14 of 14.

Huffman credited the play of all-league winner Desiree Winslow, who the coach said played aggressive on offense and hustled on defense.

The coach also said that she devised a plan to move Jaelyn Justesen all over the court in the last set and saw some great defense from her in the back row.



Playing only their third match of the season, the Huskies appear to be hitting their stride.

Sherman (1-2 overall, 0-2 league) hosts Condon-Wheeler at 5 p.m. Thursday, and then they will play multiple games in a tournament setting this Saturday in Moro for the Sherman Invitational.

“As we are just starting to play our games, other teams seem to be on the downward slide,” Huffman said. “This is a very athletic group of girls and I hope they believe they can achieve great things this season just as much as their coaches do.”

SWC (13-7, 3-0) next hosts the Redside Tournament with the first varsity matches starting up at 1- a.m. from Maupin.