For the Record for September 20, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday September 20, 2017

Police reports

The Dalles City

A caller in Salem reported Tuesday morning that she paid a local man to repair her computer in July and he hadn’t mailed her the fixed computer yet. Report taken.

A caller at Ninth and Union reported Tuesday morning that man was walking in the road looking into vehicles and boats. Officers were unable to locate the subject.

A caller in the 400 block of Mt. Hood reported a hit and run Tuesday morning. Witnesses left a note of the suspect license plate, and police found the suspect. Insurance information was exchanged.

A caller in the 1000 block of West Sixth Street reported Tuesday afternoon that he was missing money from his bank account and believed he has been hacked.

A caller on Lone Pine Boulevard reported Tuesday afternoon seeing a man beat a puppy. Police found the man, who said he was disciplining the puppy. The dog showed no signs of injury.

A caller in the 800 block of Cascade Court reported Tuesday afternoon a violation of a restraining order. Report taken.

A caller in the 2200 block of East 13th Street reported Tuesday afternoon that a person who had been trespassed was returning. The person said she would come to the police department to make a report, but she never showed up. Matter closed.

A caller in the 1800 block of East Ninth Street reported Tuesday afternoon finding two wallets stashed in a shrub. The caller thought they might belong to the neighbor, and the neighbor said the wallets belonged to his mother. They were returned.

A caller in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street reported a shoplifter Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was cited and released for third-degree theft.

A caller in the 2500 block of West Sixth reported Tuesday afternoon that a person rented a room and now a second person was also in the room, yelling obscenities, and they wanted that person removed. The person was trespassed.

A caller in the 500 block of West Ninth Street reported Tuesday afternoon that an ex-employee changed a small check into a large check and tried to cash it. Report taken.

A caller in the 500 block of Mt. Hood reported Tuesday evening someone stole items. Police found the man, who reported he was facing financial difficulties. The man was counseled.

A caller in the 300 block of West Fourth Street reported Tuesday evening that her young daughter was getting texts from an unknown person about what appeared to be drug issues. She said she’d call back when the daughter was home with the phone. She never called back, so case was closed.

A caller at Riverfront Park reported Tuesday evening he was locked in the park. The man stated he didn’t know it closed at night. The officer pointed to the sign stating the closure.

A caller at Sorosis Park reported Tuesday evening that he was locked in the park. The gate was opened and the man said he would warn his class that the gates are locked.

A caller in the 2100 block of East 14th Street reported Tuesday evening catching a couple of kids attempting to steal gas from the neighbor’s boat, so he threw out a firecracker and they ran off. The caller got a license plate of their vehicle and police found a person who admitted taking fuel from the boat.

Valentin Elsaesser, 21, Minneapolis, Minn., was arrested Tuesday evening at Second and Federal and was accused of misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).

Wasco County

A caller in Antelope reported Tuesday evening a dog attacked his chickens and when he pulled the dog off it bit him. Report taken.

Matthew Edmund Earl Conant, 29, The Dalles, was brought to the regional jail on a transport and lodged on a charge of probation violation.

Maria Calderon Diaz, 27, Portland, was brought to the regional jail on a transport and lodged on a charge of probation violation.

Heidi Mardig Sheridan, 44, White Salmon, was brought to the regional jail on a transport and lodged on a charge of probation violation.

Gilliam County

Charles Edward Boehm, 46, Portland, was brought to the regional jail Wednesday on a prisoner transport and lodged on two charges of first-degree failure to appear.