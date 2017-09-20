TD netters lose to Pendleton

The Dalles volleyball team fell behind 2-0 in its league match against Pendleton and stormed back with a 25-21 third-set win, but the Buckaroos ended up scoring a victory following a 25-15 fourth-set margin Tuesday in Pendleton.

“Pendleton served tough tonight and we struggled a bit with our serve-receive,” said TD head coach Neticia Fanene. “They also didn’t make a ton of errors and we had to earn every point. Pendleton has great defense this year and they were able to run their offense nearly every play.”

Pendleton took the first two sets by scores of 25-13 and 25-16, and the lone Riverhawk win came by a 25-21 margin in the third set.

Jodi Thomasian had nine kills, eight digs, 2.5 blocks and an assist, and Bailey LeBreton checked in with nine kills, two digs, three blocks and an assist.

Kathryn Bradford totaled six kills and two digs, Audrey Synon hit for three kills, a block, four digs, an ace and an assist, and the sophomore duo of Breanna Birchfield and Lauryn Belanger had a kill each.

From her setter spot, Lindsi Logue dished off 17 assists, to go along with 16 digs, four aces and a kill.

Hannah Wallis had five assists and a dig, Kilee Hoylman ended up with 11 digs, and Eliana Ortega picked up six digs.



Fanene continues to tinker with the personnel to find the right mix for her squad, saying the team’s goal is to look for ways to be smarter on every play and with every touch of the ball.

“If we can bring up our hitting percentage and reduce serve-receive errors, we are a much stronger team,” Fanene said. “We understand what it is we need to do. Now we just need to execute the game plan from night-to-night. Our mindset now is just right. We have already shrugged off our loss tonight and know what we need to do better. We are all supporting each other and I believe we are only getting started.”

The Dalles (2-5 overall, 1-1 league) hosts No. 17-ranked Hood River Valley (5-4, 1-1) in a Columbia River Conference match at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.