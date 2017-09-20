TD soccer gets gritty win over Ridgeview

Alejandro Gutierrez scored a goal in the 21st minute of the opening half, and starting goalkeeper Jaime Castro made seven saves for his first-career shutout in The Dalles’ 1-0 victory Tuesday over Ridgeview.

Although just a small sample size, when the Riverhawk defense allows one goal or fewer, the team is an undefeated 2-0, so the back end is a major component to overall success.

“We have a really solid defense,” said sophomore defender Julian Quintana. “I think we play with good teamwork and communicate well.

“We did a good job of getting their long balls out of there and clearing them out, making the pass to the midfielders and starting a counter attack.”

In the final 10 minutes, the Ravens three chances to net the equalizer, but Castro made the saves, including a final save with time running out.

On a free kick from 20 yards away, the ball sailed high in the air, and with the sun in his eyes, Castro tipped the ball away for the game-saving stop.

He also had a save by the goalline on a second-half chance, and added a few others that were on Ridgeview rushes.

TD head coach Matthew Dallman liked the response Castro showed coming off a 5-2 loss last week in Madras.

“It was huge. Some kids tend to have their head down the whole game and waver in their confidence, but Jaime came out and made some huge saves for us,” Dallman said. “He played well above his age today.”

The Dalles had a more consistent attack in the opening half, dominating play with quick passes and an attacking style, which put Ridgeview’s defense on its heels.

Alberto Gallegos hit a post on a rush early in the opening half, but then Gallegos hit Gutierrez on a centering pass inside the penalty area for a goal that hit just under the crossbar into the net, giving TD a 1-0 lead at the 21-minute mark.

In the second half, Gutierrez, Gallegos, Pedro Lopez and Reed Twidwell had some scoring opportunities, but could not notch an insurance marker.

Castro and the Riverhawk defense made the lead hold up, however, so it was a good sign to show that if the team can get a lead, the back row can make it hold up.

“We trust each other. We are a team,” Quintana said. “We all want to play good soccer and go far. We lost to Ridgeview last year and I think we wanted to get revenge on them. It feels good to win, but we still have to work more on our game.”

While the numbers are down, Dallman feels he has a core of players to match up with any 5A program in the state.

When the team plays their style, the coach doesn’t have any worries about any other team in league, out of league, or anywhere else, adding that it is about the players showing up and executing the game plan.

With last week’s loss in the rearview mirror, the goal is to stack wins together ahead of Columbia River Conference action.

“I thought it was a great response from the guys,” Dallman said. “It shows that we are confident that we are a good team, especially when we stick to our plan.

“We are a very skilled, technically-sound passing team and I think this does a lot for our confidence, showing that if we play like we know how, we can play with anyone.”

The Dalles (2-2 overall) travels to St. Helens (0-4) for a non-league soccer match at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.