Letter to the Editor: Ask first

To the editor:

To the person who complained about the "unkempt graves" at IOOF. Have you visited regularly over the past several years? Have you noticed that things are looking much better? Do you know how big the budget is to run the cemetery, or how much water they have to keep everything green? Do you know that some of the sprinkler systems were installed over 50 years ago? Did you stop by the office to offer to help?

I have noticed continued improvement over the last several years. The manager is a very hardworking person. He has two cemeteries to take care of. He is working to bring the irrigation systems into the Twenty-First century. Stop and talk to him. He would be glad to show you how you can help!

Linda Holcomb

The Dalles