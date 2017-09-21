For the Record for September 21, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday September 21, 2017

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A suicidal woman called from the fish overpass Wednesday morning to say she was tired of everything. An officer arrived and she promised she wouldn’t hurt herself. She was given a ride home.

A caller in the 600 block of East Second Street reported Wednesday morning someone broke into the building by the skylight. It is believed they were spooked by alarm and exited back through skylight before taking anything. Report taken.

A caller in the 2100 block of East 14th Street reported Wednesday morning her boat cover was lifted and the hose to the motor was cut. A neighbor’s boat was also tampered with. Report taken.

A person came to the police station Wednesday morning to report someone partially pushed over a retaining wall he was working on.

A man reported Wednesday morning his dirt bike that was stolen last week was currently in a driveway in the 500 block of Liberty. The man took possession of the bike.

A caller in the 800 block of Court Street reported Wednesday morning her vehicle was hit sometime in the last week. A tan paint transfer was seen.

A caller in the 700 block of Summit Ridge reported Wednesday afternoon city trucks were not stopping at a stop sign. One vehicle went through the stop sign three times without stopping. Public works was called to relay the complaint to the workers on site.

The city codes enforcement officer called Wednesday afternoon from the 3100 block of West Seventh Street requesting officers stand by while she has vehicles towed.

Chavis Arthur Pizzola, 43, The Dalles, was arrested at the police station and is accused of second-degree forgery.

A caller in the 1000 block of East Ninth Street reported Wednesday evening two packages were stolen off his porch in the last two days.

A caller in the 500 block of Mt. Hood reported Wednesday evening someone stole items. Report taken.

A caller in the 1300 block of East 14th Street reported Wednesday evening her adult son was calling her names and throwing things and she wanted him to leave. An officer counseled the son on his outburst and unsanitary ways.

Wasco County

A man attempted to pick up his dog at the animal shelter Wednesday morning but there is an ongoing investigation and the district attorney’s office declined to give the man his dog back.

Donald Jay Armstrong, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at the courthouse and is accused of contempt of court.

A caller in the 5500 block of McDonald Way reported Wednesday evening someone just hit his fence with their vehicle. A deputy found there was only a scratch to the gate when the vehicle backed into it. No charges filed.

Jessica Amberdawn Perales, 34, The Dalles, was arrested at the regional jail Wednesday on two charges of probation violation.

Oregon State Police

Reginald Jay Buresh, 61, Lyle, was arrested on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 102 and is accused of misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substance).

Sherman County

Patricia Ford, 51, Spokane, was arrested at the regional jail Wednesday morning on a charge of first-degree failure to appear.

Regional Jail

Preston Leigh Allen, 24, The Dalles, was brought to the regional jail Wednesday morning on a prisoner transport and is accused of probation violation.