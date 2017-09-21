Riverhawks get to strut their stuff at home

After mostly practicing indoors over the past two weeks, The Dalles football team had a chance to strap on the pads and work out the kinks for Friday’s 7 p.m. home matchup versus Adam Goodwillie, Tylan Webster, Chandlor Bucklin and the Columbia Bruins out of White Salmon.

“It has been great to finally have some space,” said TD head coach Steve Sugg. “We haven’t played 7-on-7 in a while. It has been a couple of weeks since our quarterbacks and receivers actually got a chance to throw the ball and run some routes. We got back to physicality a little bit in full pads, so it has been good. I think our kids are ready to go.”

Last week, the Bruins had their game canceled due to air quality, but they are 1-1 on the season, with the lone loss coming on Sept. 8 in a 35-34 loss to Elma, Wash.

Before that, Columbia defeated Goldendale, Wash. by a 53-0 score.

In the Sept. 8 contest, Bucklin rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown, returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score and added an interception return to the end zone.

With an interior line that averages 288 pounds, the Bruins run multiple formations, with an emphasis on running behind that line to wear down the opposition.

It is going to be a tall order to shut down the Columbia offense, but the Riverhawk defense has posted back-to-back shutouts in wins over Fort Vancouver and Brookings Harbor, holding those squads to a combined no yards.

“To us it is assignment football,” Sugg said. “What they run is nothing that we haven’t seen before. They are similar to us. We are a multiple formation team too. Our guys go against it in practice every day, so it is a matter of playing assignment football. As long as everyone plays their assignments and sticks with the game plan, lines up correctly, communicates and flies around to the football, we should be ok.”

In last week’s win over Brookings Harbor, the Hawks totaled 24 first downs, rushed for 236 yards and tallied 167 yards in the air.

Gabe Helseth was 13 of 24 for 167 yards and a touchdown pass, Glenn Breckterfield tacked on 57 yards receiving with a score, and running back Dalles Seufalemua racked up 109 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns.

In all reality, TD could have put up more points, but had 143 yards in penalties that shortened drives and any offensive momentum.

Even with a young offensive line and sophomores at the skill positions, Sugg feel like that unit is starting click.

Columbia plays 5-2 and 4-4 formations on defense and likes to establish physical play in the trenches with the linebackers applying pressure on blitzes.

“Somehow, we are going to have to figure out how to neutralize those guys up front, so we can run the football,” Sugg said. “If we can run the football between the tackles and give our quarterback some time to throw, we will be in pretty good shape. That is definitely going to be a challenge for us.”

Friday is also the 25th annual Burger and Ball Bash slated to run from 5-6:45 p.m. on game day.

Sugg encourages fans and community members to attend to show support for the program and the student-athletes, and then watch a well-contested game between two local schools.

“A lot of people behind the scenes have helped organize things to put this on and make it special,” Sugg said. “We have a local team coming down, so we are expecting a lot of people to show up.”

Radio station 1440 KODL broadcast the game.

