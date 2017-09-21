Teams back on the gridiron for weekend tilts

With last week’s loss now behind them, the Sherman Huskies look to restore their dominant ways in a non-league football contest slated for 7 p.m. Friday in Moro against the Pilot Rock Rockets.

The Rockets have gone 1-2 this season, with losses against Elgin (32-30) and Echo (52-6), but the team came out with a 36-26 road win last week at Union.

Sherman has flip-flopped wins and losses in the first three weeks of the season, last taking a 56-8 victory against Entiat, Wash., but losing by a 54-40 margin a week ago in a non-league contest versus Wallowa.

In that contest, the Huskies trailed by 14 points in the fourth quarter, and rallied to get to a 40-34 deficit with possession of the ball, but back-to-back interception returns for touchdowns by Wallowa sealed its 14-point win.

Sherman outgained Wallowa by a 420 to 353 margin, and totaled 147 yards through the air to Wallowa’s 27, but the Cougars racked up 326 yards rushing on 53 carries and forced three turnovers, winning the turnover battle, 3-0.



SWC makes trip to Arlington

Off since last playing on Sept. 1, a 36-14 win over McKenzie, the past 20 calendar days have been used by the South Wasco County Redsides to fine-tune the fundamentals and get every player in optimum game shape.

Head coach Mike Waine said that the team is looking better and better at practice, and they have had time to implement more and more diversity on both sides of the ball with a road test coming at 7 p.m. Friday in Arlington against the No. 22-ranked Honkers.

“Friday night will be a great test for our team, as we are playing a well-coached and disciplined ball club,” Waine said. “As far as the team’s attitude, it was nice to get a win under our belts, but I think the team is looking forward to playing one of our league opponents. We are looking forward to Friday.”

Arlington is 2-1 in the early part of the season, with victories over Horizon Christian and Perrydale by a combined 131-32 margin.

Last week at Perrydale, senior quarterback and linebacker Thomas Evans rushed for 175 yards and four scores, added a 27-yard passing touchdown, and led the defense with 12 solo tackles in a 69-26 win.

Waine hasn’t seen any game film from this year’s Arlington squad, but he said that his defense is going to be looking at defending the inside run and the option.

“To come out on top against Arlington, defensively we need to continue the team tackling, and own the line of scrimmage,” Waine said. “Offensively, we need to work on drives that will eat up the clock. I hope to have a balanced game, and not be single-dimensional when it comes to pass or run.”

The Redsides had a confidence-boosting win against McKenzie, where the run game dominated play.

First-year quarterback Kabe Frederick went off for 107 yards rushing with two scores and added an interception return in the matchup played in Dufur.

Tuff Wilson, who will not dress down for Friday’s contest, contributed a career-high 127 yards and scored a touchdown, so Garrett Olson, Tanner Davis, Jesse Scovell and Frederick will shoulder the offensive load.

Last year, in SWC’s spread formation, Arlington used a 3-front with a linebacker shadowing the quarterback.

“If they show a 4-front, that will benefit us, leaving the middle of the field open for quick passes, and quarterback runs,” Waine said. “I am hoping to throw the ball a little more this week, as Kabe Fredrick is settling into the role as the quarterback nicely.”

Dufur plays tough Tacoma Baptist

C.S. Little’s defense will need to be up to the challenge this week, as the Dufur Rangers head to Tacoma, Wash. for a 1A football clash against P.J. Talen, Dalen Wilbur, Logan Kitselman and the Tacoma Baptist Crusaders at 7 p.m. Saturday.

“Tacoma Baptist is a pretty diverse offensive team,” said Dufur head coach Jack Henderson. “They can pound it, but they are also able to spread you out with success. Talen can throw it well and can run the ball. Wilbur and Kitselman are all-state players, who are weapons.”

Last week in Tualatin, the Dufur defense gave up a paltry 81 yards on 31 plays from scrimmage, with two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, two sacks and forced an 0 for 7 mark on third down conversions.

Andrew Richman and Abraham Kilby had the two recoveries, and Anthony Thomas had his second interception of the season.

“The key to stopping Tacoma is being consistent in identifying formations and aligning the correct way against each formation,” Henderson said.

The Rangers had their best offensive surge of the year last week with its multi-pronged attack working fits on Horizon.

Derek Frakes threw for 126 yards and tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Curtis Crawford, and the offense racked up 319 yards.

On the ground, Dufur racked up 154 yards on 23 attempts, and both Frakes and Cooper Bales combined for seven completions on 11 attempts for 165 yards and two scores.

Hagen Pence led with 65 yards and a score, Payton Neal went for 57 on 10 rushes, bales had 13 yards on three carries and Ian Cleveland hit paydirt on his lone try from 18 yards out.

Crawford notched a team-high 101 yards receiving on three grabs to go with two touchdowns.

Tacoma Baptist is 2-1 overall and lost last week, 58-28, against Lummi, out of Bellingham, Wash.

In that loss, the Crusaders, who advanced to the 1B state semifinals last year, allowed more than 400 yards on the ground.

Henderson expects to see an even front with little to no blitzing, but he hopes his team is ready for a physical battle at all positions.

“We want to continue to be balanced in everything that we do, and see all of our kids explode off the ball each play,” Henderson said of the offensive plan. “We have good depth at running back, which really opens up the passing game. Our improved play-action game this season is a huge asset for us.”

Henderson puts these games on the schedule to challenge his team for the rigors of Big Sky action, as well as some non-league and playoff matchups.

It will take execution in every phase of the game and great effort from the entire team to come out on top.

“Our kids have had their best week of practice this week, no one enjoyed practicing inside,” Henderson said. “They are intent on improving and developing in to a good team. We are approaching the tough part of our schedule and this group is looking forward to the challenge.”