American Tribute

Small American flags are showing up around The Dalles, mounted with hardware and positioned on fence posts in visible spots. The identity of the person posting them is not known. The flag above, with The Dalles Dam in the background, can be seen near the Oregon entrance to the city. Others have been placed across from the Bi-Mart entrance on Sixth Street, at the Washington entrance to The Dalles bridge, at Hwy. 197 and Fremont, near Hwy. 197 and Old Dufur Road, at Columbia View, the Oregon Veterans’ Home, Hwy. 30 East of Eddy's Motel, Old Dufur Road overlooking the tie plant, Thompson Track, Scenic Drive and Jefferson streets, Pioneer Cemetery 10th and Trevitt, Hwy. 30 before Rowena and at Rowena park.