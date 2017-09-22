Dufur dismantles Ione in three sets

The Dufur Rangers jumped into sole possession of second place in the Big Sky Conference after a 25-17, 25-15 and 25-12 three-set sweep over Ione Thursday in a league volleyball match played in Dufur.

Dufur coach Kristin Whitley called the net play of her team the highlight of the night, as the Rangers posted 24 kills and added 14 blocks in the match, and from the service line, the team hit for 15 aces, led by Alexus Outlaw, who finished with eight for the game, including seven in the third set.

Outlaw had six kills and four digs to go along with her aces, and Kalie Ellis tacked on three kills, four blocks and a dig.

Sydnee Byers slammed down three kills and had four digs, Chloe Beeson followed up with four kills, two blocks, four digs and an ace, and Mikayla Kelly chipped in five kills, a team-high six blocks, a dig and an ace.

Trinity Blake totaled three aces, a kill and a block, and Kayla Bailey had an ace serve and a kill.

“I was really impressed with our coverage tonight; the girls were talking to each other,” Whitley said. “They moved together as a team and we’re anticipating the trajectory of the ball.”

Dufur (6-9 overall, 3-1 league) travels to Lyle for a non-league varsity volleyball match at 6 p.m. Tuesday.