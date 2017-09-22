Huskies score a four-set home win

The Sherman Huskies evened their record to 2-2 on the season after a four-set home victory Thursday against Condon-Wheeler.

Both teams split the first two sets, with the Huskies winning the opener, 25-18, but the Knights battled back for a 25-23 winner to tie the match at 1-apiece.

The Huskies had to work overtime in the third set, and managed a 26-24 win and then delivered the knockout blow with a 25-14 four-set output to take the match.

Sherman coach Amy Huffman talked about how she is continuing to tinker with her roster for the perfect combination on the court and that the girls have been very adaptable in playing some new positions.

“We served well and got consistent hitting from Emma Stutzman, and freshman newcomer Savanna Orendorff really helped in the efforts,” said Sherman coach Amy Huffman. “Shelby Reed played great in our libero position, and CJ Johnson had some amazing serves right when we needed them.”

The Huskies (2-2 overall, 1-2 league) hit the road to Ione at 5 p.m. next Thursday in a league match.