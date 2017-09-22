For the Record for September 22, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday September 22, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

September 21, 1:20 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 2100 block of East 12th Street. One driver was cited for careless driving. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

September 21, 3:25 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 91. One vehicle hydroplaned on the freeway due to wet road conditions hiting the guardrail and spinning into traffic hitting another vehicle in the process. One driver was Life Flighted with injuries. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to two calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 2200 block of East 12th Street Thursday evening after a caller reported his neighbor’s dog died and believes this occurred due to being neglected. An informational report was taken.

Police responded to the 1200 block of East 13th Street Thursday evening after a caller reported her son was chased home by another juvenile suspect whom the family has a no contract order against. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Luis Francisco Cardenas Moran, 22, The Dalles, was arrested early Friday morning in the 1500 block of West 6th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.

Antonio Sanchez, 19, The Dalles, was arrested early Friday morning during a traffic stop at West 6th and Webber streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Wasco County

An agency assist report was taken early Friday morning after assisting state police with an arrest of a wanted subject on Interstate 84 eastbound near milepost 76.

Oregon State Police

A hit and run report was taken Thursday evening from the 1500 block of East 9th Street.

Ben Ian Frank, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening during a traffic stop in Celilo Village and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, parole violation, and three counts of probation violation.

Destiny M. Clisby, 27, Portland, was arrested early Friday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 76 on a warrant for failure to appear.

A found property report was taken early Friday morning from East 14th and Quinton streets after a caller reported finding a wallet.

Regional Jail

Matthew Lee Stone, 60, Goldendale, Wash., was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and failure to perform the duties of a driver.