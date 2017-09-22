TD loses CRC showdown to Hood River

Hood River Valley and The Dalles hit the court for the first of three Columbia River Conference matches Thursday, with the No. 17-ranked Eagles striking first for a three-set sweep Thursday in a varsity volleyball contest played at Kurtz Gym.

The Eagles inched past TD by a 26-24 margin in the opening set, but then went on the attack over the final two sets, picking up their second consecutive league sweep, following scores of 25-16 and 25-13.

“I told the girls the most important part of tonight was them looking within themselves and saying that they got better and I feel that they got better than the last time they played. I think that we can say that, for most of the match tonight,” said TD head coach Neticia Fanene. “We played great in the first set and through half of the second set. Then we lost Audrey (Synon) in that second set and then it shifted the momentum a little bit.”

Jodi Thomasian posted five kills, eight digs, an ace and a block assist, and Bailey LeBreton added five kills, three digs and a block.

Kathryn Bradford chipped in four kills and three digs, Audrey Synon had a kill, three digs and a block assist, and Kilee Hoylman was good for nine digs.

Lindsi Logue had another all-around match from her setter slot, with 16 assists, two aces, three digs and a pair of kills.

The Dalles wraps up the first wave of three matches with each of the teams from league, posting a 1-2 record, with the lone win coming against Hermiston.

Now coach Fanene has a good gauge of what her team is up against and what to expect down the line.

“After tonight’s match, we knew that we could play better. We really only beat ourselves,” Fanene said. “There was nothing that Hood River did that we couldn’t defend against or put up an offensive counter-attack to, so our mentality right now is just on our side and working on the things that we can control, like the passing, the serving and the hitting. I think that is motivation for them that shows that they can play with these other teams.”

The Dalles (2-6 overall, 1-2 league) hosts Hermiston at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.