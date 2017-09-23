Editorial: Council, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it

Early this week, Susan Buce, marketing manager of the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, was watching news reports pertaining to the Eagle Creek Fire and the devastation it had caused businesses in Troutdale and the western end of the Gorge.

Her Facebook post that the Gorge didn’t stop at Hood River caught the attention of Lisa Farquharson, president/CEO of The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce.

Farquharson was moved to contact the KGW television station to make them aware of the plight of businesses in The Dalles that were also affected by the freeway closure.

For the first half of this month, both lanes of Interstate 84 were shut down while firefighting activities were underway. The westbound lanes are now open, but the eastbound lanes that carry traffic from the Portland-metro area will remain closed until hazardous dead trees and rolling boulders have been removed.

The fire stripped away the ground cover that kept soil stable in many areas.

Because of Farquharson’s quick action, KGW came to The Dalles Tuesday and interviewed several business owners, who addressed the seriousness of the situation.



“Having 84 cut off was like an artery being severed off,” said Steve Light, owner of Freebridge Brewery.

He and other business owners urged people to make the trip east, even via detour.

“We still have the doors open,” said Light. “We're serving beer, producing food. Please come to The Dalles.”

That appeal went out to thousands of viewers, thanks to Farquharson’s efforts.

We believe it is safe to say that our local chamber is one of the most dynamic in the region.

Farquharson and staff have gotten The Dalles mentioned, or garnered stories, in the Smithsonian magazine and many other publications.

Between January 2015 and March 2017 alone, the Dalles has been commented upon or covered in 129 stories in varied publications.

An article in Road Runner Magazine alone would have cost $40,700 in advertising dollars, said Farquharson, who hosted the riders and photographers a couple years ago.

This exposure for the community has been circulated to 11 million in printed form and online to 81 million during 2016-17.

Perhaps the biggest proof that the chamber’s marketing and promotional campaigns are effective – including staging the Northwest Cherry Festival and promoting the Fort Dalles Fourth, Cruise the Gorge and Columbia Gorge Fiber Festival — is the boost in lodging tax revenue since Farquharson took the helm in 2012.

The proof’s in the pudding when you look at the numbers.

A Sept. 18 report by Dean Runyan Associates on behalf of Travel Oregon shows that travel spending in Wasco County grew by $116 million in 2016.

According to the firm, direct travel spending in our county increased by 6.9 percent compared with 2015’s $108.5 million.

Spending in the northern sector of the county totaled $73.1 million, and in South County $42.9 million.

Overnight visitors represented the biggest slice of travel spending, about $77 million in 2016.

Accommodations topped the commodities purchased list, capturing $37.4 million, followed by food service at $29.5 million.

Arts, entertainment and recreation garnered $16.1 million in visitor spending (14.2 percent), followed by retail sales at $13 million (11.5 percent) and food stores at $10.6 million (9.4 percent).

Overnight travelers spent about $146 in Wasco County per person, averaging $67 per day over a 2.1-night length of stay.

Farquharson believes those numbers can be boosted even higher, because occupancy rates at local motels only average 47 percent in the winter, and 80 percent in August, a peak travel season.



With her high level of enthusiasm, it continues to be disturbing that Mayor Steve Lawrence and some city council members seem intent on stripping the chamber of funds, when it is really the only entity in town with a long enough reach to garner national attention in the marketing and media realm.

This year Lawrence was successful and the chamber lost $28,704, money that it had used for hospitality training, attending trade shows, professional development training and conferences.

While the mayor and council seem focused on channeling funding toward Main Street to revitalize the downtown area, there is already the Columbia Gateway Urban Renewal Agency in play to help with that cause.

If you have two agencies focused on the downtown, then it only seems fair to support the chamber’s efforts on behalf of the entire town.

The chamber is the official visitor’s center for the city and it excels at that job. So, why would Lawrence and the council initiate a process that could end up in another cut to the $215,140 given to the chamber by the city in room tax funds?

At Monday’s meeting, plenty of people were present from organizations who appeared interested in a slice of that pie.

However, room taxes that are meant to put “heads in beds” should not be used to clean streets or for any purpose not directly tied to tourism.

Bottom line, people who aren’t familiar with an area are unlikely to call city hall for information about where to stay and what to do while in town. It is a cultural practice to look up the chamber at your chosen destination, or access its website, to find out more about available services.

Once again we find ourselves saying, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

— The Dalles Chronicle