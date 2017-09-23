Letter to the Editor: Smoke and mirrors

To the editor:

Enough smoke and mirrors. Looking at postings on Representative Greg Walden's Facebook page as well as his website, I found no mention of the Columbia Gorge Clearcut Act that he introduced on Sept. 8, 2017. (The Eagle Creek Fire started on Sept. 2).

There is information, however, about the reintroduction of the Resilient Federal Forests Act, which is yet another attempt for Forest Management in disguise.

Sneaking in the Columbia Gorge Clearcut Act is an outrage. Expediting logging? Suspending in perpetuity, environmental protection laws?

Avoiding accountability and restricting the rights of U.S. citizens in order to fast-track logging of National Scenic Areas? What is he thinking? Every piece of information coming out about the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge about restoration is to wait, assess, and then plan.

Fast tracking clear-cutting is obviously another attempt to benefit Walden's corporate partners who are now drooling over an opportunity to take advantage of this tragedy in the Columbia River Gorge. There seems to be a theme here. Shameful.

Beverly Sherrill

The Dalles

Editor’s Note: The name of Rep. Walden’s legislation is the Scenic Columbia Gorge Restoration Act.