The P.E.O. “Home Away from Home” fall tour offers area residents the opportunity to explore six bed and breakfasts, and short-term rentals, in The Dalles while “helping women reach for the stars.”

“This is a lifestyle tour – you get to go around and see how people decorate, that’s what makes it fun,” said Jana Webb, a member of Chapter EJ, the local arm of the Sisterhood of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization).



The fundraising for women’s scholarships takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1. Tickets are $10 and available at Klindts or at any of these homes on tour day:

• Trevitt House, 214 West Fourth Street, is a 148-year-old Victorian home that has been restored to reflect its historical era by owners Bev and Alan Eagy;

• R&R Guesthouse, 508 West 12th Street, is owned by Julie and Kevin Ryan and is a turn-of-the-century home with a unique blend of classic charm and contemporary finish;

• Riverenza Guesthouse, 407 East 10th Street, is a modernized 2012 Craftsman-style home with a wraparound porch that is owned by Molly Ott;

• Millcreek Get-Away, 900 West 18th Street, is sited along a year-round creek within walking distance of downtown and owned by Jim and Debi Ferrer;

• Gayer Building, in the old Citizens National Bank, 406 Washington Street, has the influence of Chicago School Style windows with tripartite organization and is owned by Sherry Stephenson; and

• Windrider Inn, with four rooms on the second floor and outdoor living space with a swimming pool at 200 West Fourth Street, is owned by Chuck Langley.

“It takes a lot of us to put this on because we have people at every place to answer questions and explain what we do,” said Webb. “But it’s a fun afternoon, you get to catch up with people you haven’t seen for years and support a good cause.”

She said some people just want to tour one place that they have been curious about and others are interested in seeing them all. There is no schedule for visits, people can just show up at the business, or rental, during the four-hour period for the open house.

“We usually have gorgeous weather in October so it will be a great activity for a fall day,” said Webb.

Chapter EJ revived the home tours 10 years ago, after a local sorority quit doing them. Every year, the group tries to come up with a different theme for the event, including “Hidden Spaces” several years ago, which drew about 700 people into the upper floors of historic downtown buildings.

“There were once a lot of brothels in town and I think people were interested in seeing where they had been,” said Webb. “We’ve done a variety of things over the years and we are always open to suggestions about what we can do and how we do it.”

Community support for the annual tours has enabled Chapter EJ to provide more than $25,000 dollars in local scholarships to women since 2013, according to Paul Clausen, a member of the group.

“That, of course, does not include money given in years prior, and also money given to our state and national organization scholarship funds,” she said. “We have been fortunate to have successfully sponsored several local recipients for state scholarships.”

Webb said scholarships are not just given to high school graduates, but women who have survived domestic abuse, single moms and others who have endured tough times and need some assistance to better their lives.

“Every woman needs someone who believes in her,” said Webb.

P.E.O. is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, and is an international organization of about 230,000 members with a mission to promote the advancement of women. The group supports Cottey College in Nevada, Mo., an independent, liberal arts and sciences college for women, and five programs that provide educational assistance.

The organization was founded Jan. 21, 1869, as a seven-member sorority at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. It was originally rooted in the philosophy and institutions of the Methodist Church during the 1800s.

The first chapter grew to many and the Sisterhood spread through the United States and into Canada.

For much of its history, the meaning of “P.E.O.” in the organization’s name was a closely guarded secret, according to Wikipedia.

In 2005, the Sisterhood reportedly unveiled a new logo and an “It’s OK to talk about P.E.O.” campaign in a bid to raise the public profile of the group.

The name of the Sisterhood was publicly posted on its website in 2008; however, the organization maintains that “P.E.O.” originally had a different meaning that continues to be “reserved for members” only, and so the public meaning might not be the only one.

As of 2017, more than $304 million has been awarded to more than 102,000 women from the organization’s six philanthropies.

For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page at P.E.O Fall Tour The Dalles.