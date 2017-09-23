Looking Back on September 24, 2017

20 years ago – 1997

The treaty Indian fall fishery is finished for 1997, the Columbia River Compact decided Monday, Sept. 22. “The tribal fishers caught just about their limit of salmon, and they chose to have their uncaught allocation go to the escapement,” said Salmon Program Manager Steve King of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The Dalles City Council narrowly accepted the lone bid for a new city hall roof Monday – from a contractor who’s had past problems on city jobs. The city engineer told council she now felt comfortable, though, with Freas Roofing of Hood River. But Freas is now more familiar with the process of working with the city, and has shown familiarity with the bid document, City Engineer Sandi Mendonca said.

40 years ago – 1977

Antiques of all kinds are available this weekend at the seventh annual Soroptimist Club auction and sale in the Civic Auditorium. Funds from the sale last year were used to buy audio-visual equipment for the Original Wasco County Courthouse.

Hundreds of Oregon Jaycees and their wives are in The Dalles this weekend for the fall Jaycee board meeting. The event is in conjunction with the second annual Oktoberfest at the National Guard Armory, noon to 2 a.m. today and Sunday. Officers and directors will be meeting at The Dalles Junior High Gymnasium both days.

60 years ago – 1957

A group of 40, including directors and committee chairmen of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce, made a noon-hour tour yesterday of Harvey Aluminum’s construction project at the west edge of The Dalles.

Whether Dalles firemen and equipment will be sent to fires that occur outside the city limits is a matter to be decided in each instance by the city manager with advice of the fire chief, the city council declared last night. The policy decision, reached after long discussion, came in response to an appeal by City Manager Robert Laursen for a guiding principle upon which Fire Chief Charles Roth can rely.

Soliciting magazine subscriptions without a city permit has cost three salesmen $25 apiece in The Dalles. Dorothy Jean Rayburn, 25, and Helen Sue Hayes, 18, forfeited $25 each, and a 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $25 in police court.

A Dalles motorist will have plenty of time, at least 30 days, in which to reflect on the folly of driving while intoxicated, following an erratic, high-speed drive in which death or injury was miraculously avoided late yesterday. Floyd LaVern Morris, 52, whose address is given as the Washington hotel, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $300 this morning when he pleaded guilty to drunk driving in the court of Justice of the Peace L. M. Martin.

80 years ago – 1937

The complete list of 4-H club prizes and awards won by young exhibitors during last week’s annual county fair at Tygh Valley was issued today through the offices of County Agricultural Agent W. Wray Lawrence and T. F. Brumbaugh, county school superintendent.

The Port of The Dalles today has retained W. C. McCulloch, Portland rate attorney, for counsel in a fight to obtain rail and truck rate differentials which will induce commerce to cross wharves of the port by the time navigation on the upper Columbia is resumed about Dec. 1 with completion of the Bonneville dam.

100 years ago – 1917

ROME, Sept. 24. – The Vatican is optimistic today of ultimate success in its peace efforts. “Peace is at best a gradual, often painful development,” Vatican officials told the United press.

CAMP LEWIS – Twenty thousand men here today are learning to be soldiers to the tune of ragtime, popular ballads and grand opera. Music’s in the air, from one end of the camp to the other, from early morning until the men turn in at night. One Tacoma man alone gave the soldiers-to-be 200 grafonolas and a set of records with each machine.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24. – Roused by veiled attacks upon the honesty of some of the representatives, the house plunged into a heated debate today, following a charge that certain congressmen might have been interested in Count Von Bernstorff’s slush fund.