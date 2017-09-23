No. 18 Sherman opens floodgates on Pilot Rock

The right remedy to a loss is a breakout offensive performance.

Senior quarterback Jacob Justesen tossed a career-high five touchdowns and rushed for two scores to spearhead a 54-14 Sherman triumph over Pilot Rock Friday in a 1A football contest played in Moro.

In the first nine minutes, the No. 18 Huskies imposed their will with three consecutive scores, started by Jacob Justesen’s five-yard scoring run with nine minutes and 51 seconds left.

Treve Martin then added a four-yard reception, and then Keenan Coles capped a long drive with a 26-yard touchdown grab, swelling the lead to 20-0.

Sherman opened the floodgates in the second quarter with four straight scoring drives on a 10-yard catch by Coles, Justesen tacked on a 44-yard scramble and connected with Luke Martin on a 31-yard strike.

Ahead by a 40-0 margin, Reese Blake hit the end zone from nine yards out, extending the Husky advantage to 48-0 with 2:15 remaining.

Following a Pilot Rock touchdown, Treve Martin added his second tally of the half on a 17-yard reception, giving Sherman a 54-6 halftime cushion.

The Huskies rattled off 315 yards on the ground on 39 rushes, with Justesen leading the way with 140 yards on eight attempts.

Bradley Moe tallied 10 rushes for a career-high 85 yards, Blake had 39 yards, Chris Ballesteros notched 34 yards, and Treve Martin totaled 30 yards.

Of his 12 attempts, Justesen completed 8 of 12 passes for 165 yards and his five scores, and Wade Fields came on in relief and hit 2 of his 3 passes for 20 passes.

Treve Martin caught four balls for 78 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Moe had three catches for 40 yards, and Coles tallied 36 yards on two grabs.

Luke Martin hit for 31 yards on a catch and his first high school touchdown.

Sherman had one turnover, Pilot Rock turned the ball over three times.

Sherman (2-2 overall) has another non-league varsity matchup set for 3 p.m. next Friday against Touchet, Wash.