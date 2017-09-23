0

Redsides blanked by Arlington

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Saturday, September 23, 2017

The South Wasco County Redsides struggled offensively, and the Arlington Honkers took full advantage.

Thomas Evans and the No. 11-ranked Honkers jumped out to a lopsided 43-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 57-0 win in non-league football action Friday night in Arlington.

Even with the return of bruising fullback Timo Hisatake, the Redsides could not sustain long drives past the 50-yard line.

SWC head coach Mike Waine tried everything he could to get the offense moving, but Arlington had all the answers.

“Our line was out-sized and outmatched,” Waine said. “They owned the line of scrimmage, both ways.”

SWC (1-1 overall) has a week off until a home contest at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6 against No. 22-ranked Perrydale (2-2).

Arlington (3-1, 1-0) takes on Mitchell-Spray (2-1) at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 in Fossil.

