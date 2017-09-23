Redsides blanked by Arlington

The South Wasco County Redsides struggled offensively, and the Arlington Honkers took full advantage.

Thomas Evans and the No. 11-ranked Honkers jumped out to a lopsided 43-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 57-0 win in non-league football action Friday night in Arlington.

Even with the return of bruising fullback Timo Hisatake, the Redsides could not sustain long drives past the 50-yard line.

SWC head coach Mike Waine tried everything he could to get the offense moving, but Arlington had all the answers.

“Our line was out-sized and outmatched,” Waine said. “They owned the line of scrimmage, both ways.”

SWC (1-1 overall) has a week off until a home contest at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6 against No. 22-ranked Perrydale (2-2).

Arlington (3-1, 1-0) takes on Mitchell-Spray (2-1) at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 in Fossil.