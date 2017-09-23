Rugged Bruins roll it up on the Riverhawks

After a blazing start to the season with three consecutive wins, The Dalles football had a little bit of its fire extinguished Friday night against Columbia, out of White Salmon, Wash.

Feeling a little burned by the events that transpired in a 29-8 home loss, junior defensive end J.R. Scott feels this performance could be just the spark the team needs to roll up another winning streak.

“It was a frustrating game,” Scott said. “I thought we got a little too puffed up from our previous games. People didn’t put the work in our practices prior to this game. What we take from this is if we don’t focus, we can’t get anything done. I think this game wakes us up. I am positive that we can come back and try harder.”

The Bruins did top work executing offensively by racking up 417 yards, 337 rushing on 37 attempts for a 5.7 average, as Tylan Webster rushed for a career-high 219 yards on 36 carries.

Columbia dominated time of possession, holding the ball for 35 minutes, including 20:03 of the second half, and went 7 of 12 on third down conversions.

Coming into play, the big task was trying to converge at the point of attack against a Bruin offensive line that averaged 288 pounds.

“They are an older club, compared to us, so they understand who they are,” said coach Joe Abbas. “They knew they were going to grind into us. We expected that. It wasn’t a surprise. So, you control the ball, you control the clock and you control the opportunities for the other team. I was told by one of the other coaches that we may have had the ball for 45 seconds in the third quarter. That is hard to play against when you are trying to put some points up.”

Webster started the scoring on a 61-yard run at the 7:08 mark of the first period, and Willie Gross hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Adam Goodwillie with two seconds left in the quarter to make it a 15-0 lead the Bruins would take into the locker room at halftime.

Columbia received the opening kickoff of the second half, and chewed up 7:39 on the clock, as Goodwillie made it 22-0 following a 13-yard scamper with 4:21 left.

With less than nine minutes left in regulation, The Dalles went three and out, using less than a minute, and punted the ball back to Columbia.

Elijah Bell muffed the ensuing punt off the foot of Reed Twidwell and Yordi Sanchez scooped up the loose ball, giving the Hawks possession at the Bruin 45-yard line.

On the first play, TD quarterback Dalles Seufalemua scrambled right and found an open Glenn Breckterfield for a 40-yard pass play to get into the red zone.

Seufalemua punched in the next snap from five yards out for the touchdown, and he connected with Breckterfield on the conversion pass to inch the Hawks to within a 22-8 deficit with 7:52 remaining.

Thoughts of a comeback were quickly dashed, however, as Columbia embarked on a 12-play, 68-yard drive, burning 6:38 on the scoreboard, with Trenton Howard plunging in from a yard out to finish the scoring.

“It was tough because our defense couldn’t get the stops we needed,” said Denver Neill. “When you’re on the field that long, you get tired and make mistakes. That’s what happened to us in this game.”

Goodwillie completed 3 of 9 passes for 80 yards and a score, and Gross was Columbia’s leading receiver with two catches for 48 yards and an end zone trip.

All told, The Dalles managed five first downs and went 0 of 7 on third down conversions.

Of the 126 yards of offense, TD rushed 22 times for 36 yards, with Seufalemua, Sanchez and Neill combining for 29 yards on 18 carries.

Through the air, Seufalemua completed 3 of 9 for 90 yards and an interception.

Breckterfield caught two balls for 79 yards, and Mac Abbas had 11 yards on his only reception.

Now with a 3-1 record for the season, the Riverhawks must shrug this loss off and embark on a new winning streak.

The nly way to accomplish that is by putting together efficient practices and fine-tuning the details that hurt them against Columbia.

“It was a lot of the little things that added up in a loss like this. That’s what we talked to them about,” coach Abbas said.

“It was one missed assignment here, one play there and now you are punting the ball, three and out, instead of going on a seven, eight, nine, 10-play drive. We will rebound, we will get better, and again, we are young and we can learn from these things,” he explained.

TD hosts Andrew Peasley and the 4A classification’s sixth-ranked program, the La Grande Tigers (3-1).