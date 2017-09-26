Letter to the Editor: Proud of Villaneuva

To the editor:

I am very proud of one NFL player. His name is Alejandro Villanueva of the Pittsburgh Steelers franchise. This man is a former captain in the Army and ex-Ranger who did three tours in Afghanistan.

He was the ONLY player from his entire team to come out of their locker room to hear the Nation Anthem being played. That is character.

Character to stand up for America with all her faults and good deeds alike. It is important to understand Alejandro is an Offensive Lineman.

It is his job to help move the football forward. His team fumbled the ball but he scored admiration points with this football fan.

Scott Haanstad

The Dalles