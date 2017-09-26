Letter to the Editor: Rewarding reception

To the editor:

Our compliments to the people of The Dalles, Mosier and Hood River. Three Wisconsin transplants, now three-month residents, have found shop keepers and salesmen, government officials and postal employees, bank clerks and orchard owners, people in general, friendly and helpful — remarkably so. We have even seen one Green Bay Packer sticker in a car window!

Mosier welcome team Suzi Conklin and Glenna were first to call and explain the area. Pat Graham from Columbia River Insurance soon told Oregon stories while assisting with changes in car and home insurance.

Rose Miller called asking for a Bridge sub and Gerry at Good News Gardens gave good advice about hydrangeas. Fix-It Collision repair estimator Tommy made car repair bearable, and the owners of Murray’s Furniture and Gary Denny Carpets, Home Depot experts and Sears appliances made spending money, if not delightful, at least acceptable.

Dr. Grissom checked everyone over and officials at the DMV, while demanding birth certificates, were pleased to have three new drivers.

Sandra at Columbia Bank, Anne Byrant hair dresser, grocery store personnel, and Columbia Gorge Veterinarian Kerry Lee and staff could not have been finer.

Special thanks to the manager and clerk at the Route 30 Classics/Mosier Ice Cream store who supplied dish soap in an ice cream dish to a needy hot dirty old lady!

Most recently, we have seen the tremendous work of first responders, fire fighters and community volunteers battling the Eagle Creek fire.

We were amazed at all the offers to help from the community. From collecting and delivering donated items, making cookies for the firefighters and sock drives, as well as offers to transport and house livestock that were displaced, the outpouring of volunteers in addition to the work done by the professional personnel was amazing.

We came to the Gorge area at the request of resident James Matthisen, (son, brother and brother in law) and we did know excellent residents Sarah Plotkin, Dave Kalousdian and Lori Sobrero, but we did not know that our reception would be so rewarding.

Nancy Matthisen, Jean Matthisen Zylka, Colin Zylka, The Dalles