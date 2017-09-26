Letter to the Editor: Thank you Eagles

To the editor:

On Sept 16, The Dalles Eagle Riders held their fifth annual Poker Ride benefiting two local veteran groups, Point Man Ministries and Outside the Wire. Smoke was still present in the gorge but the participants and volunteers still had fun!

Numerous local businesses donated goods for a BBQ, prizes and an auction to assist with our fund raising goals. Local Veteran Band, Got Your Six, provided entertainment. The members of The Dalles Eagle Riders and the Eagles Lodge are a fantastic group who donate their time and money to a number of good causes in our community. I would like to thank them for hosting us veterans.

Gary Elkinton, USAF Ret

Treasurer, Outside The Wire

Member, Point Man Ministries