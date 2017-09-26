For the Record for September 26, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday September 26, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

September 22, 8:24 p.m. — Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 2nd and Lincoln streets. A report was taken.

September 23, 5:05 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 500 block of Mt. Hood Street. A report was taken and citations for driving uninsured and driving while suspended were written.

Oregon State Police

September 23, 4:04 p.m. — Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 84. One vehicle was traveling east with a bed frame when the frame of the bed fell into traffic. The vehicle pulled along side of the blockage to remove it from the roadway when another passing vehicle struck the vehicle. The incident was logged.

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Sept. 25, 4:09 p.m. —MCFR crew was dispatched to a mechanical fire reported near Orchard Road off Mill Creek. A grape harvester was found fully involved with flames with no structures threatened or threats to people. Equipment has 30 gallons of diesel fuel and oil on board, and the crew decided to minimize contamination to the vineyard by allowing some of the fuel to burn off. After the fire died down, water was applied and the fire was doused. Crew returned to quarters.

September 23, 11:11 a.m. — Crew responded to the 1000 block of East 11th Street on a report of a smoke alarm coming from a residence. Nothing was showing upon arrival. Did a perimeter check around the home and found no sign of a fire but could hear a fire alarm sounding inside. All doors and windows were locked and crew decided not to force entry into the home as everything appeared to be normal.

September 24, 8:22 a.m. —Crew responded to the 600 block of Brentwood Drive on a report of a residential fire alarm. Contact was made with the resident, who stated his fire alarm is connected to an online system and the Internet was having issues which may have triggered the alarm. No problem was found.

September 24, 5:33 p.m. — Crew responded to Cherry Heights Road on a report of smoke in the area. The caller was calling from Washington and thought they spotted smoke. The road was thoroughly checked and no sign of fire or smoke was found.

The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Friday, four on Saturday, two on Sunday and nine on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Thor Lynn, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning in the 2200 block of East 9th Street and is accused of post-prison violations.

Gerald Campbell Lemarr, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning in the 2500 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Larry Raymond Dorr, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Animal control responded to the 900 block of Kingsley Street on a report of a dog at large. A report was taken.

Francisco Lopez Galvan Jr., 38, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 500 block of Washington Street and is accused of violation of a restraining order and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

An identity theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 800 block of Floral Court.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 1000 block of Webber Street after a caller reported her mother, who is a resident at the facility, had some items stolen from her room.

A hit and run report was taken Friday evening from the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street.

Donald Joseph Sceville, 60, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 2700 block of West 7th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

A runaway report was taken Friday evening from the 2000 block of East 13th Street.

Shyan Rae McDaniel, 20, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning near East 3rd and 4th Place and is accused of probation violation.

A burglary report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 800 block of Richland Court after a caller reported someone broke into his mother-in-law’s residence.

A criminal mischief report was taken Saturday evening from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after a bottle return machine was vandalized.

Police responded to the 900 block of West 8th Place Saturday evening after a caller reported her roommate was having a mental episode. Subject was placed under a police officer’s hold and taken to the hospital for an evaluation. A report was taken.

Jesus Diaz Castaneda, 33, Salem, was arrested early Sunday morning in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road and is accused of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, criminal conspiracy, frequenting a place where controlled substances are used, and first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

A burglary report was taken Sunday morning from the 800 block of Richland Court after a caller reported his mother in law’s home was broken into again and appeared to be ransacked.

A theft report was taken Sunday evening from the 2900 block of West 6th Street after staff reported a vehicle drove off without paying for gas.

A theft report was taken Sunday evening from the 2700 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported her laptop was stolen by a friend.

Antonio Sanchez, 19, The Dalles, was arrested early Monday morning during a traffic stop near West 8th and Chenowith Loop streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Nicholas Michael Lowe, 36, The Dalles, was arrested early Monday morning during a traffic stop near Chenowith and Seven Mile roads and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Wasco County

Matthew Vincent Wilkinson, 33, Maupin, was arrested early Saturday morning in Maupin and is accused of probation violation.

A burglary report was taken Saturday morning in Mosier after a victim reported someone took some items from his home and from his porch fridge.