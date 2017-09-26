School libraries note ‘Banned Book Week’

The week of Sept. 24 kicked off autumn programming for School District 21 libraries with a variety of celebrations.

The first is “Banned Book Week," a time to increase awareness of the importance of intellectual freedom and First Amendment rights in America.

This is a partnership including the American Library Association and the American Civil Liberties Union. For more details, go to: http://www.ala.org/advocacy/bbooks.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, The Dalles Middle School library will host Cherokee inspirational speaker, actor, and rapper Gary “Litefoot” Davis, who is in town for an American Indian college and career fair organized by Nyna Rew of Columbia Gorge Educational Service District. Davis will speak at the school beginning at 9:15 a.m. Support for Davis’ visit to the school comes from the Education Foundation of North Wasco County School District.

On Friday, Oct. 20, the “Vagabond Librarian,” Bob Jonas, will make presentations at The Dalles Middle School at 9:15 and 10:15 a.m. and at The Dalles High School at 2:10 p.m. At the middle school, he will discuss his writing process and his three novels, “ChinAlive,” “Imposter,” and “Death Brew.” At the high school, he will share insights into the joys and challenges of self-publishing. For more on the Vagabond Librarian, go to: vagabondlibrarian.com.

On Friday, Nov. 3, the school district’s libraries will celebrate the “Day of the Dead.” Local events include an assembly at Dry Hollow at 1 p.m. with a morning event at Lyle Schools at 10:15 a.m. Beginning at 5 p.m. in the middle school commons, authors and storytellers Kelly and Jose Carlos will give a presentation, including Aztec dancing, for the whole community. This is a potluck supper with the entrée being catered by Casa el Mirador. Sponsors include Radio Tierra, Immigration Counseling Services, and the Education Foundation.

For more information, contact Jim Tindall at 541-506-3449, ext. 4010.