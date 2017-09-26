0

SWC takes Redside crown

Volleyball squad goes 4-0 to win title

South Wasco volleyball players had a 4-0 record on its way to a second consecutive tournament title at the Redside Invitational this weekend in Maupin. The players are, from left to right, Emily Ellis, Jacqueline Noland, Kyrsten Sprouse, Ana Popchock, Laurynn Davis, Jenna Wraught, Madisen Davis, Jada Myers, Allie Noland and Reese Millis.

South Wasco volleyball players had a 4-0 record on its way to a second consecutive tournament title at the Redside Invitational this weekend in Maupin. The players are, from left to right, Emily Ellis, Jacqueline Noland, Kyrsten Sprouse, Ana Popchock, Laurynn Davis, Jenna Wraught, Madisen Davis, Jada Myers, Allie Noland and Reese Millis. Contributed photo/Donna Barton

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Tuesday, September 26, 2017

MAUPIN – Hoisting trophies is a regular thing in Maupin these days.

No. 8-ranked South Wasco County went 4-0 and captured their second straight tournament title at the Redside Invitational held Saturday in Maupin.

“We had a really solid tournament,” said SWC coach Donna Barton. “The team kept a steady pace no matter who I put in and just went out and won.”

SWC beat every team in two sets, by a 12-point margin, starting with a 25-12, 25-17 win over Stanfield.

The Lady Redsides then beat Condon-Wheeler (25-9, 25-18), Riverside (25-9, 25-11) and Damascus (25-14, 25-14).

In the four matches, SWC swerved at a 93-percent clip (182-195), led by Allie Noland (53-54), Jenna Wraught (15-15) and the trio of Kyrsten Sprouse, Ana Popchock and Jada Myers (15-16).

At the net, Myers had 26 kills on 38 of 43 swings, Sprouse dropped 19 kills, Madisen Davis went 28 of 31 for 13 kills, and Jacqueline Noland hit for seven kill shots, as SWC totaled 89 kills.

SWC (17-7 overall) heads to Condon at 5 p.m. Thursday in a league match.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)