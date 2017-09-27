Lady Rangers breeze past Lyle

The Dufur Lady Rangers have now won three matches in a row, all by sweep, taking Tuesday’s non-league road volleyball contest over Lyle by an average margin of 9.6 points.

Dufur had its largest spread in the first set, 25-8, to jump ahead in the match, but had to battle past a Lyle team that was not going away without a fight.

In the second set, Haili Wolf-DePriest and Mikayla Kelly had two aces each, Chloe Beeson rattled home three kills and Sydnee Byers chipped in two digs in the Rangers’ 25-18 win to go ahead 2-0 in the match.

In the finale, Dufur racked up nine aces, three by Zoe Hester and two apiece from Kelly and Kayla Bailey, and Maddy Smith tallied three kills in a 25-20 victory to complete the sweep.

“Defensively we did well; we were anticipating the ball and getting in place for good coverage,” said Dufur coach Kristin Whitley. “Serving was a struggle; we forfeited 10 points because of missed serves. This contributed to games that lasted much longer than they should have.”

Byers ended up with three kills, five digs and three aces, Beeson added four kills, six digs and an ace, and Kelly had four kills, two digs and four aces.

Alexus Outlaw finished with a kill, two digs and three aces, and Trinity Blake hit for two kills.

Dufur (7-9 overall, 3-1 in league) moves up to No. 19 with the sweep win.

They are in Mitchell at 5 p.m. Thursday for a Big Sky contest with Mitchell-Spray (1-8, 0-3).