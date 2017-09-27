No. 3 Rangers impose their will on Tacoma Baptist

The No. 3-ranked and undefeated Dufur Rangers got off to a fast start and steamrolled past Tacoma Baptist by a 52-19 score last Saturday in a non-league football contest played in Tacoma, Wash.

Dufur scored six touchdowns in the first quarter, as Hagen pence and Cole Kortge hit for a pair of scores each, and Anthony Thomas and Abraham Kilby had scoring runs to make it 46-6 through 12 minutes of play.

Pence had a 59-yard run, Derek Frakes connected with Kortge on a 21-yard pass, Pence scampered to the end zone from 41 yards out and Thomas sped past Tacoma defenders from 86 yards away, swelling the Ranger lead to 30-0 before Tacoma had a score to get to within a 30-6 deficit.

Wrapping up the period, Kortge wiggled past the Tacoma defense from 13 yards out, and Kilby had a 24-yard run.

Dufur led 46-6 after one quarter and 46-12 at the half, until Kilby found an open lane for a touchdown on a 53-yard jaunt.

On their seven scores, the Rangers went 6 of 8 on conversions, three by Thomas, one by Kilby and another from Curtis Crawford.

Frakes threw one pass on the night, the 21-yard hookup with Kortge, and the running game gashed Tacoma for 389 yards on 21 attempts.

Pence led with 126 yards and two touchdowns on five rushes, Thomas added 95 yards and a score, and Kilby checked in with two touchdowns and 77 yards on two totes.

Ian Cleveland also added 46 yards rushing on three carries.

Defensively, Pence totaled eight tackles, Thomas and Andrew Richman added three tackles apiece, and Kilby recovered a fumble, added a sack and finished with two tackles.

Dufur (3-0 overall) kicks off Big Sky Conference action at 7 p.m. this Friday on the road at Perrydale (2-2, 0-1).