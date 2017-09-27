For the Record for September 27, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday September 27, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 3100 block of West Seventh Street reported Monday morning he was assaulted by a man who was raiding his marijuana grow. Caller said suspect lived with a bunch of transients, was dragging a bag full of marijuana, and shredded his underwear going over the fence. Report taken.

A caller reported a homeless camp in the 3000 block of West Second Monday morning. An officer instructed two occupants there to vacate the property.

Ignacio Ontiveros, 28, Hood River, was arrested on 10th Street Monday morning and is accused of misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked.

A caller in the 1100 block of East Eighth Street reported Monday morning he was placing his stepdaughter under citizen’s arrest and wanted her taken away because she stole his pain meds. When an officer arrived the caller said he did not want to pursue the issue.

A man came to the police department Monday afternoon to report a hit and run that happened in a parking lot in the 1200 block of West Sixth.

A woman came to the police department Monday afternoon to report some rings were stolen from her house in the 200 block of West 11th Street.

A man flagged down an officer in the 2500 block of West Second Monday afternoon to report his phone was stolen. The officer located the suspect and recovered the phone. The suspect was cited for second-degree theft.

A caller in the 400 block of West Fourth Street reported Monday evening he was repairing a cell phone and found pictures of nude minors on it and pictures of cocaine and firearms. The phone’s owner was a minor. The minor would not give police consent to look through his phone. The minor’s father said his son was dating an 18-year-old.

A caller Monday evening reported someone jumped her son at the middle school. Then a second caller reported parents were getting heated and police were needed. Police found there was a fight between two middle schoolers and the parents broke up the fight. Report taken.

A hospital employee called Monday night and reported a man was refusing to leave the property and was trying to get into cars when they’re dropping off patients. The man was given a courtesy ride to a restaurant and trespassed from the hospital.

A caller in the 1700 block of West Sixth reported Tuesday morning a man was in a car on a tow lot. The man was confronted and was walking away with property taken from a vehicle. The caller later told police nothing was missing from the car. The suspect advised he was leaving town today, after he gets a belt.

A caller reported Tuesday morning an older man was trying to stop cars on the westbound onramp near Second and Webber. State police contacted the man.

A woman came to the police station Tuesday morning to report decorative rocks from her yard worth $150 to $200 were stolen. Report taken.

A caller on Nevada Street reported Tuesday morning a man was served a restraining order not to contact her Friday and he just called her. She did not pick up the phone. Report taken.

A caller in the 1800 block of West Second Street reported Tuesday afternoon a storage unit was broken into and several items are missing. Report taken.

A case number was taken for a child abuse investigation.

The hospital reported a suicidal subject left the hospital on foot Tuesday afternoon. Police and counselors were able to get the subject to agree to go back into the hospital.

A caller in the 400 block of West Fourth Street reported a man was refusing to leave his shop after being told many times. The man left before police arrived.

A caller at Chenowith Elementary reported Tuesday afternoon people were parking all over at the school, including a person parked sideways in a handicap spot, and three were parked in no parking zones. Officers did not find anyone parked sideways in a handicapped zone. Officers explained to the caller they can only enforce handicap parking violations.

Two callers reported kids setting off fireworks at 10th and Snipes Tuesday afternoon. Police found the kids, who were using legal fireworks. The officer asked that they not set off any more and they agreed.

A caller in the 900 block of East 12th Street reported Tuesday evening a teen was out of control. Officers talked to the youth about ways to filter his anger.

A caller in the 400 block of West Fourth Street reported Tuesday evening a father and son were sending him harassing texts. Officer left the son a message warning him about telephonic harassment.

A caller at West Sixth and Snipes reported Tuesday evening a brand new red Mustang just hit his ’86 Honda and drove off. His vehicle was “busted” and the suspect vehicle should have damage on driver side. Suspect vehicle could not be found.

A caller reported late Tuesday her boyfriend and an unknown woman were heading out to assault or kill a man who allegedly stole the boyfriend’s lighter. The caller said the unknown woman asked her to join them to help assault someone over a bad drug deal. Police found the boyfriend, who reported he wasn’t out to assault anyone, and didn’t have anything stolen. Asked about the planned assault described by the unknown woman, the boyfriend replied that his “wife” was crazy and gets jealous when he goes out with other girls.

A caller reported late Tuesday he nearly ran over a remote controlled car that a person was operating on the road at 10th and Chenowith Loop. Police could not find any RC cars or people in the area.

A caller reported a vehicle hit a parked car at Second and Union early Wednesday morning. The suspect driver was cited for careless driving and the vehicle was towed due to damages. Report taken.

A caller in the 500 block of Mt. Hood asked police early Wednesday to check out some shady characters hanging around. Police identified a man in the bathroom, who consented to be searched. Police found a pot pipe and syringe. Officer also found a backpack outside, which the man denied was his. But it contained title to a truck that an officer had talked to the man about the night before, and also contained the business card the officer had given him. The bag also contained several syringes, which the man said weren’t his, but he had picked them up off the ground for public safety and planned to throw them out. The man was counseled on his suspected drug use/possession and advised him to leave the property.

Wasco County

William Elbert Timinsky, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 197 northbound near milepost 8 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A wrong-way driver was reported going westbound in the eastbound lane of I-84 at milepost 82 early Monday morning. Unable to locate.

Suspicious activity reported Monday morning. Caller received phone call from a woman who said her life is over. WCSO reported multiple types of this type of call.

A theft was reported Monday morning. A man walked in to WCSO office to report $1,500 was deposited into his account by an unknown person. Bank placed hold on his account due to suspicious nature.

Deputies responded to Butler Canyon off Gravel Road area to check on a vehicle and report of a man lying on the road Monday morning. Man was taking a nap before going to work in Dufur.

A caller from 4900 block of Sevenmile Hill Road had three Heifers get out Monday afternoon, and owner could find only two of them and wanted to be contacted if animal found.

A burglary was reported in the 300 block of Bakeoven Road Monday afternoon. A window had been broken and a door kicked in to storage area. Someone searched through the building.

Cows were reported out Monday afternoon in 2300 block of Osborne Cutoff Road Monday afternoon. Cows were tearing up caller’s landscaping. Owner of animal was identified but deputy could not make contact.

Along Highway 30 in Rowena, a caller reported a possible suicide attempt Monday evening. A woman in her 30s tried to run at caller’s car while they were driving through the area. Deputies were unable to locate the person.

A caller reported an unsafe trailer load going northbound on Highway 197 near the Tygh Valley grade Tuesday morning. Caller said the trailer being pulled by a red and silver Dodge pickup was so overloaded that it was dragging on the ground and could cause sparks, perhaps leading to a fire. Deputy located vehicle; reported it was not dragging anything, was not swerving or load shifting, and was not impeding traffic so vehicle was not stopped.

An abandoned auto was reported in front of the Wamic Market on Tuesday morning; had been there for three days. Deputy marked it to be towed.

A wrong-way driver was stopped near East Second Street and Madison Street Tuesday afternoon.

A man was reported either intoxicated or “out of his head” walking around in the 3600 block of West 13th Street Tuesday afternoon. Multiple complaints had been received.

Identity theft was reported in the 2000 block of Ridge Road Tuesday afternoon. Caller reported someone had her Social Security number and name and purchased a phone. She was advised to contact phone company and start a fraud investigation. Report was taken.

A caller reported teenagers speeding through area in a black Subaru Forester in the 100 block of South Mike Road Tuesday afternoon.

Veronica Rose Guinn Olveda, 24, of Moses Lake, Wash., was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of failure to appear in the first degree.

Oregon State Police

Allison Rae Mahony, 28, Richland, Wash., was arrested Friday evening near West 6th and Cherry Heights streets on a warrant for failure to appear.

A male driver was cited and released for offensive littering Friday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 87. A report was taken.

Troopers responded to Highway 97 southbound, milepost 68 Friday evening after a transport reported a male patient had escaped their custody at a rest area while heading to their destination. The subject was not located and a report was taken.

A violation of a restraining order report was taken Saturday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 71. Suspect was in the same vehicle as the protected party which violated the restraining order. Sherman County was contacted and advised not to arrested the subject.

Chelsea Emily Speakman, 26, Vancouver, Wash., was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 84 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Regional Jail

Michael Louis Holden, 33, Clatskanie, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of failure to appear in the first degree.