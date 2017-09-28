0

Huskies hope to start win streak

Sherman Husky senior fullback Bradley Moe and the 20th ranked Huskies make a trip to Touchet, Wash., for a non-league battle starting at 3 p.m.

Sherman Husky senior fullback Bradley Moe and the 20th ranked Huskies make a trip to Touchet, Wash., for a non-league battle starting at 3 p.m. Contributed photo

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Thursday, September 28, 2017

The Sherman Huskies have alternated wins and losses in the first four games of the season, last week defeating Pilot Rock in a 54-14 outcome.

Coming off a five-touchdown passing performance from senior quarterback Jacob Justesen, the Huskies are hoping to start a winning streak in their second-to-last non-league game.

Not only did Justesen complete 8 of 12 passes for 165 yards and his five scores, he added 140 yards rushing and a pair of scores for a Husky offense that racked up 500 yards of offense, 315 yards rushing on 39 attempts.

In the game, Bradley Moe tallied 10 rushes for a career-high 85 yards, Reese Blake had 39 yards, Chris Ballesteros notched 34 yards, and Treve Martin totaled 30 yards.

Martin caught four balls for 78 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Moe and Keenan Coles combined for five catches and 76 yards, and Luke Martin hit for 31 yards on a catch for his first high school touchdown.

Aside from a 26-point effort in their season-opening loss to Triad on Sept. 2 at Dufur High School, Sherman has scored 146 points (48.6) in games against Entiat, Wash., Wallowa and Pilot Rock.

The Huskies will contend with a winless Touchet, Wash., group that is 0-2 at the start of the season, both setbacks coming against Odessa (64-14) and Almira-Coulee-Hartline (40-8).

This game is slated for 3 p.m. at Touchet High School, located along Highway 12 in southeast Washington, 17 miles west of Walla Walla.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)