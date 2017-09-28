Huskies hope to start win streak

The Sherman Huskies have alternated wins and losses in the first four games of the season, last week defeating Pilot Rock in a 54-14 outcome.

Coming off a five-touchdown passing performance from senior quarterback Jacob Justesen, the Huskies are hoping to start a winning streak in their second-to-last non-league game.

Not only did Justesen complete 8 of 12 passes for 165 yards and his five scores, he added 140 yards rushing and a pair of scores for a Husky offense that racked up 500 yards of offense, 315 yards rushing on 39 attempts.

In the game, Bradley Moe tallied 10 rushes for a career-high 85 yards, Reese Blake had 39 yards, Chris Ballesteros notched 34 yards, and Treve Martin totaled 30 yards.

Martin caught four balls for 78 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Moe and Keenan Coles combined for five catches and 76 yards, and Luke Martin hit for 31 yards on a catch for his first high school touchdown.

Aside from a 26-point effort in their season-opening loss to Triad on Sept. 2 at Dufur High School, Sherman has scored 146 points (48.6) in games against Entiat, Wash., Wallowa and Pilot Rock.

The Huskies will contend with a winless Touchet, Wash., group that is 0-2 at the start of the season, both setbacks coming against Odessa (64-14) and Almira-Coulee-Hartline (40-8).

This game is slated for 3 p.m. at Touchet High School, located along Highway 12 in southeast Washington, 17 miles west of Walla Walla.