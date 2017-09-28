Letter to the Editor: Due respect

To the editor:

Every year the people of God are redeemed from the bondage of Egypt, from servitude to the world, which corresponds to the birth of Christ. And every year we are given a choice to rise from this deadly domain with Christ or to remain in bondage to death, poverty, bloodshed, and war. And because we are given this free will, because we are not born into this spirit of victimhood and slavery but are free to make moral choices, we don’t need to offend the powers that be.

Romans 13 requires that we show due respect to all the powers that exist on Earth, because we derive our freedom from God who has ordained everything to exist according to its choosing.

In this light, it is inappropriate to kneel at national anthems as this act borders on a public display of treason, which is most certainly unconstitutional.

I urge each and every one of us to make our moral choices openly by choosing God’s values or the world’s, to be one with Christ or not, but to refuse to be a victim of the world who cannot choose anything and can only challenge and protest.

Peter Spiro

Stevenson